After an offseason longer than most, the Penn State's schedule has been released.

As has been the case with other sports, the 44-game schedule features no nonconference opponents, with the Nittany Lions opening against Wisconsin, Purdue and Northwestern from Feb. 26-28 in Leesburg, Florida.

Clarisa Crowell's group will then take on Iowa and Illinois in another Leesburg series from March 11-14, followed by a March 26-28 trip to Nebraska before its home-opening series against Ohio State starting April 2.

Penn State will be at home to close out the regular season in a May 14-16 series with Minnesota.

