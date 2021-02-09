Softball vs. Saint Francis, Weber (41)
Destiny Weber (41) jumps on home plate after hitting a home run during the softball game against Saint Francis at Beard Field on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. The Red Flash defeated the Nittany Lions 17-13.

 Zack Gething

After an offseason longer than most, the Penn State's schedule has been released.

As has been the case with other sports, the 44-game schedule features no nonconference opponents, with the Nittany Lions opening against Wisconsin, Purdue and Northwestern from Feb. 26-28 in Leesburg, Florida.

Clarisa Crowell's group will then take on Iowa and Illinois in another Leesburg series from March 11-14, followed by a March 26-28 trip to Nebraska before its home-opening series against Ohio State starting April 2.

Penn State will be at home to close out the regular season in a May 14-16 series with Minnesota.

