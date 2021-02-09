After an offseason longer than most, the Penn State's schedule has been released.
As has been the case with other sports, the 44-game schedule features no nonconference opponents, with the Nittany Lions opening against Wisconsin, Purdue and Northwestern from Feb. 26-28 in Leesburg, Florida.
The wait is finally over...The 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 is here! 🙌🔗: https://t.co/4tIgteFjK0#WeAre pic.twitter.com/qtaBQMx6uw— Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) February 9, 2021
Clarisa Crowell's group will then take on Iowa and Illinois in another Leesburg series from March 11-14, followed by a March 26-28 trip to Nebraska before its home-opening series against Ohio State starting April 2.
Penn State will be at home to close out the regular season in a May 14-16 series with Minnesota.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
One of the most productive and consistent components of Penn State’s success in the shortene…