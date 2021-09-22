Penn State added another arm to its arsenal yesterday.

Right-handed pitcher and hitter, Lilian Berry in the class of 2022 announced on Twitter that she would be continuing her softball career in Happy Valley.

I’m headed to Happy Valley! Thank you @PennStateSB for this amazing opportunity!! I’m so excited and cannot wait to be part of this program! So thankful for my family and coaches for continuing to believe in me! #WeAre 🦁🤍💙@coach_crowell @SLSanders20 @CoachTylka @TeamNCEaton pic.twitter.com/MUeqTm9JZv — Lilian Berry (@_lilianberry_) September 22, 2021

Berry chose Penn State over multiple Pac-12 schools and plays out of Fort Defiance High School in Virginia.

Other than softball she also played basketball in high school.

