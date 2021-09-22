Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, players

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State added another arm to its arsenal yesterday.

Right-handed pitcher and hitter, Lilian Berry in the class of 2022 announced on Twitter that she would be continuing her softball career in Happy Valley.

Berry chose Penn State over multiple Pac-12 schools and plays out of Fort Defiance High School in Virginia.

Other than softball she also played basketball in high school.

