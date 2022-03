One of Penn State's upcoming games against Delaware has been moved from Saturday to Friday.

Due to expected poor weather conditions, the Nittany Lions will now face the Blue Hens twice on Friday. The games will take place at noon and 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The game against Canisius, originally scheduled for Saturday as well, has been canceled.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State softball drops early lead, falls to No. 13 Duke on the road Penn State looked to bounce back into the win column against No. 13 Duke in a road matchup a…