On March 9, Penn State faced off against USF in the second game of the USF Classic. The game was the Nittany Lions’ second contest of the day after defeating Florida Gulf Coast 3-2.

Penn State was able to grab a win in a razor tight contest 3–2 behind its good defense and the USF errors.

In the first inning, both teams were looking to start strong but neither team could do so as pitcher Payton Dixon diced up the Nittany Lions and forced all three batters to fly out.

USF was looking to get off to a strong start but Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Bailey Parshall said “Not so fast.” Although the Bulls got a hit toward the end of the inning, they couldn’t get more than a single.

The same exact thing happened for both teams in the next inning as Penn State got on base on a walk but no real scoring opportunity was created for the Nittany Lions. Parshall never gave USF a chance at striking first blood as she sent down two down swinging and another player popping up to right field.

In the third inning the Nittany Lions were looking to pick up some momentum but could not turn it into anything dangerous. Kathryn Rex opened up the inning by getting walked. Soon after, Lilia Crouthamel reached base on a fielder's choice but Jenn Nelson, who pinch ran for Rex, would get thrown out at second.

Next at-bat, Dixon intentionally walked Melody Coombs, banking on her defense to make a double play and get USF out of a sticky inning. That would not be a problem, though, as Lydia Coleman would fly out and Maggie Finnegan would go down on strikes.

A slow start for USF in the third would not affect it whatsoever as it soon got the bats going and drew first blood. Tieley Vaughn hit a single and advanced to second after the next batter flew out. With two outs and the Nittany Lion eyeing an escape out of the inning, Emilee Hanlon singled to shortstop, bringing in Vaughn and putting the Bulls up by one.

The top of the fourth started and the Nittany Lions knew that they had one of the best pitchers in the Big Ten to protect them for a couple more innings but needed to get a run on the board somehow. The blue and white was unable to create anything as it went three and out.

USF did not stop the bleeding as it piled on another run. Camille Ortiz hit a single to set an aggressive tone for the inning. The next batter bunted, allowing Ortiz to advance which was followed up by a single from Megan Pierro to set up a runner at first and third.

The Bulls made the most out of the opportunity when Rian Eigenmann hit the ball up the left side of the field, driving in a run, putting USF up by two and showing the Nittany Lions it was the better team.

The common theme of three and outs continued for the Nittany Lions as Dixon lit them up again, making all three batters pop out.

Penn State coach Clarisa Crowell said Parshall’s evening was over and subbed in lefty pitcher Vanessa Oatley to hopefully stop the bleeding which is exactly what happened. Oatley started off strong but then walked Jocelyn Wilkes. The Bulls could not do anything with the walk as the Nittany Lions got out of the inning safely.

The NIttany Lions sensed that they needed some offense which is exactly what happened. Coombs started the inning off strong by going deep into a 3-2 count and ended up getting walked.

Despite USF almost escaping the inning by sending one down on strikes and the other popping out, Lexie Black wanted to extend the inning which she did by reaching first on an error. Lydia Jones walked immediately. Kaitlyn Morrison reached on the second USF error of the inning, allowing each runner to advance and Coombs to score.

Penn State's hot hitting wouldn’t stop there, as Lauren Marcotte singled to the left side to drive in Black and Jones. The bleeding stopped there as the Nittany Lions drove in three runs to go up by one run.

Oatley would clean up at the end of the inning as USF went three and out.

The top of the seventh began and Penn State was hoping to carry over the momentum from the last inning but could not do so as it went three and out just like USF.

Just like the fifth and sixth innings, the Bulls failed to generate any offense as they would go on to lose the game 3-2 to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

