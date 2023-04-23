After splitting the first two games of the series with Maryland, Penn State looked to come home with a series win against the Terrapins.

The Nittany Lions overcame an early deficit to sneak out of College Park with a 2-1 win over Maryland, clinching their second Big Ten series win.

Trying to bounce back from a one-run loss on Sunday night, the Nittany Lions came out on Sunday getting into deep counts and putting the ball in play.

Maryland pitcher Courtney Wyche got her defense involved early, making plays for the first two outs then doing it herself to retire the side by striking out Cassie Lindmark.

Maryland started out how they left off last night. The Terrapins lead off the game with back to back singles setting up a great opportunity for the heart of their lineup to do some damage.

The first inning threat did not pan out the way Maryland had hoped.

Bailey Parshall finally settled in after the two singles and recorded three outs in a row, leaving two runners stranded and picking up huge momentum for the Blue and White.

Wyche could not find the strike zone to start the second, walking Lexie Black to lead off the inning. Just like Parshall did last inning, Wyche retired three batters in a row following a no out threat.

Another lead-off batter reached base for Maryland in the bottom half of the second. With a sacrifice bunt moving the runner to second, the Terrapins had a runner in scoring position with two outs to work with.

But Parshall once again shut the door on Maryland by sending down the next two batters in order, keeping it a 0-0 game through two.

Wyche came back out in the fourth and allowed no hits, although Penn State had some good at-bats they only worked one walk. Maryland's defense made some nice plays to keep the score even.

The bottom half of the third started off similar to the others. Parshall went out there and retired the first two batters and was looking to get the bats back in Penn State's hands.

With two outs and a 2-1 count in the third, Parshall caught a little too much of the plate. Maryland catcher Amelia Lech sent a drive out to right field that cleared the wall and put the Terrapins up one.

Penn State came out in the fourth looking to get that run back. It started looking promising when the fourth thwarted with a lead off walk followed by a single.

Once again Wyche settled in after a rough start and started pounding the zone and letting her defense make plays. Penn State went down in order after the promising start.

Parshall did not let that homerun ruin her outing. She came out in the fourth and got the Terrapins to roll over and force some ground balls retiring Maryland in order.

Penn State tried to ride the momentum of Parshall's quick inning, but Wyche continued to dominate, making quick work of the Nittany Lions in the fifth.

Penn State then looked to Lingenfelter to come out of the bullpen and keep it a one-run game. She delivered, stuck out two of the three Terrapins that stepped up to the plate in the bottom half of the fifth.

Although Wyche had a good outing she struggled with command. That trend continued in the start of the sixth. After letting up a walk and a base hit she was pulled.

Schlotter came in to stop the bleeding. Her outing did not start as planned. The first batter she faced was Lexie Black who drove in a run to tie the game at one a piece.

With one out and runners on first and third, Maddie Gordon hit a sacrifice fly which scored another for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State finally got the bats going in the sixth and posted two runs on the board.

In the sixth, Lingenfelter struggled a little bit with command, walking two batters but allowing no hits. Besides the walks, Lingenfelter struck out two and kept the lead at one for the Nittany Lions.

Maryland allowed one walk in the top half of the seventh, but besides that, Penn State's offense did not make much noise and the score remained 2-1.

Lingenfelter went back out for the final inning to shut the door on the Terrapins. She did just that, allowing two runners on base but stayed locked in to finish the job.

