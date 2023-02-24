On Friday, Penn State took on Kent State in its seventh game of the season and tried to keep its perfect record intact.

The Nittany Lions won the game by scoring a barrage of runs and letting up very little offense, leading them to an 11-2 victory behind one run, two hits, and two RBIs from senior Maggie Finnegan.

In the first inning, the Nittany Lions wasted no time showing why they were the better team.

First, junior shortstop Lauren Marcotte singled to left. Soon after, senior first baseman Lexie Black would double to left to bring in the first run of the game and set the tone that the Lady Lions came to play.

With two outs in the inning, senior catcher Kathryn Rex singled up the middle of the field to continue the onslaught and bring in the second run of the game.

Penn State started the second inning with bad intentions as blue and white pitcher Bailey Parshall struck out two batters and Kent State went three and out.

Penn State didn't let off the gas as it continued to pile on the runs. First, Kent State pitcher Morgan Bowers walked junior second baseman Melody Coombs, who would go on to steal second base.

Immediately after, fifth-year center fielder Lilia Crouthamel reached first base on an error as Coombs moved to third. Finnegan hit a single up the middle right after to drive Coombs in.

However, the bleeding would not stop there. Finnegan would soon cause havoc, stealing second on an error by Kent State catcher Bri Despines which would bring in Crouthamel to make the Lady Lions go up 4-0.

Parshall pitched another three and out as the Golden Flashes hopes of winning started to get slimmer and slimmer each inning. The Golden Flashes decided to make a pitching change and sub in Macy Irelan. Irelan would strike out the first batter but would soon face Rex, who hit a home run to left field to extend the score to five.

The Golden Flashes began to generate some of their own offense in the fourth inning when Despines hit a double.to left center field. Two plays later, Emily Lippe would hit a nuke off Parshall, scoring two runs and closing the scoring gap to 5-2.

Penn State said “Anything you can do, I can do better” as sophomore Lydia Coleman started off the fourth inning with a single followed by another one from Crouthamel.

Both would advance a base on a wild pitch and soon after, Finnegan drove in Coleman with a single of her own. Two fly outs later, that inning would lead to driving in both players left on base extending the lead to.

After a long but easy day for Parshall, Nittany Lion coach Clarisa Crowell would take her out and put in stand-out fifth year senior Kylee Lingenfelter at pitcher.

Lingenfelter picked up right where Parshall left off, sending three batters down. Kent State would come back on the field and let up two hard earned hits but escape the inning letting up zero runs.

Crowell would make another decision to take Lingenfelter out and put in senior pitcher Vanessa Oatley, who’d continue the trend of great pitching, not letting up one hit.

Kent State's Irelan started the inning off with two outs, looking as if the Golden Flashes would get out of the inning fairly easily before letting up two walks. Black once again stepped up to the plate, looking to do her thing and leave the Golden Flashes hopeless. She did exactly that as she hit a three run home run to left field.

Penn State improves to 7-0 on the season and plays Georgia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Queen City Classic on Saturday.

