Penn State’s weekend series with Big Ten rival Purdue has been delayed due to cold temperatures.

Originally slated to begin Friday at 6 p.m., the series will now start a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

Today's game against Purdue has been postponed due to cold temperatures. The teams will now play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. tomorrow. #WeAre

The first game will begin at 1 p.m., with the second game, originally slated to begin at 3 p.m., will begin 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

