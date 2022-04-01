Penn State Softball vs St. Francis Equipment Artifact Photo

The Penn State Softball team sets equipment on the field during their warmups before the Penn State Softball vs. St. Francis on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

Penn State’s weekend series with Big Ten rival Purdue has been delayed due to cold temperatures.

Originally slated to begin Friday at 6 p.m., the series will now start a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

The first game will begin at 1 p.m., with the second game, originally slated to begin at 3 p.m., will begin 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.