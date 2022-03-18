Home is where the heart is, and it’s where the wins are for Penn State.

The blue and white managed to sweep its doubleheader on Friday with a 3-2 win over Cornell and a 2-0 decision against Rider to ring in the season on Beard Field in the Penn State Softball Park.

Game 1 of the doubleheader saw a slow start from both offenses out of the gate.

For much of the game, both pitchers dominated the circle until the Big Red broke things open in the fifth frame.

Early in the inning, Kylee Lingenfelter struckout Cornell’s Marisa Zorrilla on a pitch in the dirt, but just before exiting the field, Zorrilla’s teammates encouraged her to run to first.

Much to coach Clarisa Crowell’s dislike, an ensuing meeting with the trio of umpires concluded the runner was safe.

After a few questionable calls from the home plate umpire that produced a couple of groans from the Penn State dugout, Cornell’s leadoff hitter, Emma Antich, stroked a two-out double to left-center giving the Big Red a 2-0 lead.

A strong start from Lingenfelter gave way to Bailey Parshall in the sixth. The senior never looked back from there, finishing the final 2.2 innings for the Nittany Lions to pick up her eighth win of the season.

The Nittany Lions knotted things up at two courtesy of a Maggie Finnegan double and two-out single off the bat of Lauren Marcotte in the sixth inning.

Extra innings were needed to decide the victor, but a single off the bat of Finnegan gave the Nittany Lions the walk-off win in the eighth inning.

Game 2’s start was much similar to Game 1 as both pitchers kept the opposing offenses quiet up until the fifth. This time, the Nittany Lions were the first to strike.

An error-laiden fifth inning from the Rider first baseman propelled the Nittany Lions to a 2-0 lead, after Lindmark sparked the offensive output with a double and her team leading 30th hit of the year.

Back in Happy Valley

The Nittany Lions had played their first 22 contests on the road before returning to Beard Field for the first time in 2022, going .500 in those games.

Fans were welcomed back to the Penn State Softball Park for the first time since 2019, in dramatic fashion . After a slow start at the dish offensively, the blue and white settled down in Game 1 to score three unanswered runs to record its first walk off of the season.

Between the two contests, seniors from the 2020 team were recognized for their time at Penn State after the coronavirus forced the early termination of their final campaign donning the blue and white.

Fans were treated to yet another masterpiece from blue and white ace, Parshall, as she finished with 10 strikeouts over her two appearances on Friday.

Parshall powers … again

The Nittany Lions ace proved just how impactful she is to this group, as she picked up the win in both games of Friday’s doubleheader.

After Lingenfelter blanked the Big Red offense for five innings, she struggled in the sixth and was relieved by Parshall. The southpaw blanked the Big Red offense while picking up four punchouts to finish out the game.

In Game 2, the story was much the same as it has been all year. Parshall dominated past the Rider Broncs registering six strikeouts in seven innings, only three hits and without allowing a walk.

Penn State has relied on Parshall all season in the circle, just as they did today. Picking up her seventh complete game shutout of the year.

Close contests

For much of the season, the Nittany Lions have found themselves in some close games heading down the wire.

Most of the time, the recipe includes a slow start at the dish with a dominant performance on the mound – that was Friday to a “T.”

Game 1 marked Penn State’s sixth one-run game of the year and 13th game this year that was decided by two runs or fewer.

In Game 2, both offenses were silent until the blue and white produced a crooked number on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the fifth.

Parshall mowed down the rest of the Broncs lineup to finish off her team-leading ninth win of the season.

