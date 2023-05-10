Penn State softball powers past Michigan with walk-off run

The little things make a difference

Entering the Big Ten Softball Tournament with a 30-15 record, Penn State looked ready to play Michigan in the first round.

After a too-close-to-call game, Penn State scuffed through to secure the victory from Michigan’s error late in the seventh, winning 3-2.

With Michigan outfielder Lexie Blair injured before the competition, coach Bonnie Tholl placed infielder Indiana Langford second in the batting lineup, resulting in Langford tallying the game’s first hit.

With Blair out, players such as Tholl’s niece Keke Tholl would have to step up against Penn State’s ace pitcher Bailey Parshall.

A quick three outs got the Nittany Lion offense gearing up to step on the field. Wolverines pitcher Lauren Derkowski’s first matchup against infielder Emily Maddock resulted in an out by a great defensive dive.

Derkowski was bowling through the blue and white early, racking up two strikeouts in the first inning.

At the top of the second, a call that could only be reviewed frame-by-frame was overturned, putting the first run on the board for the maize and blue.

Despite thinking the defense tallied the out, Parshall had to play on. She eventually got the out, but now the blue and white was losing.

Tholl continued to let Derkowski cook, roasting the Nittany Lions on a double play to bring back the offense. Tholl said in a midgame interview that Derkowksi was “just doing what Derk does,” which seemed to be the critical ingredient for the game.

The hitters were caught in the flames, unsuccessfully earning a hit. On the other hand, the Wolverines racked up three as their offense was dishing out.

Parshall satisfied her order and denied any more runs from occurring to keep her team in the game.

Infielder Mel Coombs broke the ice, pouring the first hit for Penn State, but Derkowski was chomping up anything the offense offered, closing out yet another inning.

In her midgame interview, Crowell said the offense was struggling against Derkowski and the defense, knowing what they must do to prevent an early exit in the tournament.

“We have to start hitting balls on the ground,” Crowell said. “I think that’s going to be the key for our success today offensively.”

Parshall was doing her job, matching Derkowski’s intensity at three strikeouts apiece. She hoped her offense would tie the game back up to ease the tension.

Her wish was answered by infielder Kaitlyn Morrison, serving a dinger to combat Derkowski’s gourmet pitches.

The offense looked rejuvenated with energy, digesting now what Derkowski was throwing at them. Still, Derkowski was jamming out, keeping the score 1-1.

Crowell wanted to try a new handle for her pitcher, subbing Parshall with a new pitcher like Kylee Lingenfelter to pour her drink, hoping Lingenfelter could satisfy her thirst.

However, Lingenfelter hit utility Melina Livingston on the first pitch, loading up the bases. With Michigan’s appetite ready, Langford was the only one who finished her food, increasing the score to 2-1.

Outfielder Ellie Sieler brought the heat, spicing up on defense to make a remarkable play for the highlight reel, throwing out outfielder Lilia Crouthamel.

With the Wolverines’ dominance, the possibility for the Nittany Lions to make a first-round exit was becoming a reality. Lingenfelter wasn’t giving up, firing up her grill to sizzle the maize and blue.

Maddock and Morrison picked up where Lingenfelter left off, quickly swiping bases from Derkowski. Crowell pinch-ran infielder Lydia Coleman for Maddock, using her speed to rally home and tie the score.

As the Nittany Lions began pouncing on Derkowski, her exquisite technique kept the game tied to close out the sixth inning.

Lingenfelter had herself a cookout in the seventh inning, boiling the maize hitters to ignite an opportunity for her squad to win the game.

Crouthamel led the charge to walk onto first base. With the game tied 2-2, one run from the blue and white would earn the chance to move into the second round.

In a scurry of events, Michigan’s infielder flew the ball too high for her teammate, causing Penn State to squeeze by and win the game 3-2.

The Wolverines played an outstanding game until the end, but unfortunately, their tournament run ended. In a postgame interview, Crouthamel spoke about her winning run, feasting for her team to win the game.

“This season has been the greatest one that I’ve been here at Penn State,” Crouthamel said, “We are so good, and I hope people realize it.”

