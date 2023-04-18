After a weekend sweep of Rutgers, Penn State continued its offensive strides against Bucknell on Taco Tuesday.

The blue and white topped the Bison 9-0 in five innings to conclude its six-game homestand.

Despite the chilly weather, the Nittany Lions started hot.

Bailey Parshall was back in the circle, notching two more K’s early — the ace recorded over 726 strikeouts for a new school record.

“There have been a lot of great pitchers in this program,” coach Clarisa Crowell said, “so for her to break the record and to be a part of her journey is incredible.”

The offense mirrored the defense’s energy, capitalizing on the Bison’s errors and scoring Mel Coombs in the bottom of the first.

The hits were too much for Bucknell, forcing its first pitching change of the night. Savannah Jones was replaced by Kaiya Burton, but it made no difference for the Nittany Lions in the batter’s box.

The bats really came alive in the third inning. Kaitlyn Morrison started the rally, sending her first pitch to shallow center field. With a Maddie Gordon single, the stage was set for Lexie Black to light it up.

After winning her full count battle, Black went yard, clearing the bases and boosting the score to 5-0.

Two outs didn’t discourage Penn State at all, as Michelle Leone sent a ball over the fence for a two-run homer. The long ball was Leone’s first of the season and not the last homer of the night.

The Nittany Lions were only a few runs away from victory with a 7-0 lead entering the fourth inning.

New faces were seen in the big win over Bucknell, from Amanda Mack to Maddie Gordon.

Gordon’s grand slam against Rutgers wasn’t a fluke. The sophomore was in the Taco Tuesday spirit, as she sent an oppo taco over right field to score Morrison, raising the score to 9-0.

Gordon “really has stepped up” according to Crowell and is one of the hardest workers in practice.

“She’s that kid, and she’s as strong as an ox,” Crowell said. “She’s probably the strongest kid on our team.”

It was a tough night for the Bison as they couldn’t find their pitch to get them on base. The blue and orange tallied only three hits and no runs compared to its host. Penn State dominated with seven hits and nine runs in the shortened game.

Parshall secured the win with two more K’s in the circle and earned the all-time shutout record at Beard Field.

As Bucknell’s losing skid slid to six, Penn State added to its win column, continuing on its four-game hot streak.

“I’m just really proud of our team tonight,” Crowell said. “It’s great momentum as we roll into the weekend taking on the Terps in College Park.”

