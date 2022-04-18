Penn State Softball vs St. Francis Equipment Artifact Photo

The Penn State Softball team sets equipment on the field during their warmups before the Penn State Softball vs. St. Francis on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

Penn State fans suffered some dejavu on Monday evening.

For the second time this season, the Nittany Lions doubleheader with Ohio State has been pushed back for weather.

Originally slated for April 4, the pair of games was moved to Tuesday initially due to weather conditions.

Both holding a 7-5 Big Ten record, the matchup will be rescheduled in Columbus for a date that has yet to be determined.

