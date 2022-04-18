Penn State fans suffered some dejavu on Monday evening.

For the second time this season, the Nittany Lions doubleheader with Ohio State has been pushed back for weather.

🗓️Schedule Update🗓️Tomorrow's doubleheader against @OhioStateSB has been postponed. Both games will be rescheduled with a date TBD. #WeArehttps://t.co/kqQnFJwmeg — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) April 19, 2022

Originally slated for April 4, the pair of games was moved to Tuesday initially due to weather conditions.

Both holding a 7-5 Big Ten record, the matchup will be rescheduled in Columbus for a date that has yet to be determined.

