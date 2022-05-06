Penn State Softball vs St. Francis Equipment Artifact Photo

Penn State's game was postponed due to rain Friday evening.

The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play Illinois on the road at 6 p.m. but the game was stopped before it could even begin.

The two teams with now play a doubleheader on Saturday in Champaign.

Penn State's regular-season finale is still scheduled to take place against the Fighting Illini on Sunday.

