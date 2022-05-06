Penn State's game was postponed due to rain Friday evening.

The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play Illinois on the road at 6 p.m. but the game was stopped before it could even begin.

Due to rain, today's game against @IlliniSB is postponed. The team's will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 2 p.m. EST/ 1 p.m. CST #WeAre https://t.co/rlUmFzrdX9 — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) May 6, 2022

The two teams with now play a doubleheader on Saturday in Champaign.

Penn State's regular-season finale is still scheduled to take place against the Fighting Illini on Sunday.

