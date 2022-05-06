Penn State's game was postponed due to rain Friday evening.
The Nittany Lions were scheduled to play Illinois on the road at 6 p.m. but the game was stopped before it could even begin.
Due to rain, today's game against @IlliniSB is postponed. The team's will play a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 2 p.m. EST/ 1 p.m. CST #WeAre https://t.co/rlUmFzrdX9— Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) May 6, 2022
The two teams with now play a doubleheader on Saturday in Champaign.
Penn State's regular-season finale is still scheduled to take place against the Fighting Illini on Sunday.
MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE
Penn State has seen major improvement in the win category this season in comparison to last.