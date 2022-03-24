Penn State Softball vs St. Francis Lauren Marcotte (13) First Base Shot

Infielder Lauren Marcotte (13) leads off first towards second base during the Penn State Softball vs. St. Francis on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 2-1 over the visiting team 

 Regan Gross

Penn State will need to wait another day to have a chance at extending its win streak to eight.

In the first conference battle of the season, rain forced the blue and white to suspend play in the sixth inning against Maryland.

Game 1 of the three-game series between the Terrapins and the Nittany Lions started off as a pitcher's duel, as both teams combined for just four hits in the first five innings of action.

The blue and white will finish the clash in the top of the sixth with one out at 5 p.m. Friday. The second match of the series' first pitch is still slated for 6 p.m. 

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags