After a 25-win improvement from a season ago, Penn State wasted little time adding to its roster over the offseason.

The Nittany Lions announced the addition of graduate transfer Morgan Farrah from Colgate on Monday.

Farrah, who played all over the diamond at Colgate, and will provide the Nittany Lions with versatility and a much-needed offensive spark.

In her senior season, she started in every contest and led her team with 36 hits, seven home runs and 26 RBIs en route to picking up NFCA All-Northeast Region third team and All-Patriot League second-team honors.

In her career as a Raider, she started in 150 games and compiled 136 hits, 22 home runs, 81 RBI and a .499 slugging percentage.

