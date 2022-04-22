After capping off its series against Indiana in strong fashion last weekend, Penn State sought to keep up its winning ways against Rutgers on Friday.

Going down early in the afternoon, the Nittany Lions scrapped its way to a 4-3 comeback victory over Rutgers to start the road series.

Although Rutgers has struggled against its fellow Big Ten opponents this season, holding an in-conference record of 1-13 coming into this game, it nonetheless started effectively against the Nittany Lions.

Redshirt junior Katie Wingert’s three-run homer in the first inning allowed the Scarlet Knights to jump out to a quick 3-0 lead.

Yet from there both teams struggled to generate much offense, with the score remaining the same until the sixth inning when the complexion of the game flipped.

Penn State mounted a comeback in the form of a four-run inning that quickly propelled them into the lead.

The blue and white would hold on for the win, improving to 8-5 within the conference on the year.

Single-inning scoring bursts

The first of Penn State and Rutgers’ three-game series this weekend certainly wasn’t the most exciting of affairs at times.

After the Scarlet Knights went up quickly in the first inning, neither team would find home plate again until Penn State’s big sixth-inning comeback.

Kickstarted by Lauren Marcotte’s second hit of the game, the Nittany Lions would see a good portion of their lineup get on base en route to a four-run inning that suddenly propelled them into the lead.

Rutgers still managed to connect on more hits than Penn State did, but all six of those came within the first three innings for the Scarlet Knights. Penn State was in control once the second portion of the game got rolling.

Parshall provides bandaid

Nittany Lions’ senior pitcher Bailey Parshall has been the backbone of the team all year long, and she took up that role once again against the Scarlet Knights on Friday.

With a 16-6 record coming into this weekend’s contests, Parshall has proven to be a consistent bread winner from the mound.

The blue and white’s signature ace played a big role in allowing this game to remain close for so long.

Penn State went down instantly in the first, but Parshall rebounded from a first-inning home run to not allow another score in the remaining six innings of play.

Parshall’s bounce-back performance from the opening inning is what kept the window open for Penn State to get back into the contest, and without her in the circle, this game may have gotten out of hand for the blue and white.

Shrugging off adversity

For much of the season, Penn State has been a hot and cold team.

One game the blue and white would earn a commanding win, but the next contest it’d fall behind and fail to muster a comeback.

Lately, that tendency is starting to hold less and less relevance.

Last Sunday, the Nittany Lions stayed composed to keep a resilient Indiana team from making a comeback, and the toughness coach Clarisa Crowell’s team displayed carried over into Friday’s clash.

Despite a discouragingly small amount of offensive production for much of the game, the team stayed focused and rallied when it mattered most.

While it isn’t a monumental win by any stretch, performances like these can be real confidence boosters for any team.

This “never say die” mindset will be crucial if the team is going to end the season on a strong note in the final weeks of the regular season and the postseason.

