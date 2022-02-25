Penn State had the opportunity to win two close games in their waning moments Friday.

The Nittany Lions opened their run in the I-75 Challenge with 2-0 and 6-4 defeats in a doubleheader against Georgia Tech.

The blue and white dropped the first game after 6.1 innings of shutout pitching from senior Bailey Parshall.

Neither the Nittany Lions nor the Yellow Jackets were able to get on the scoreboard early in the first matchup.

The loss came in heartbreaking fashion when senior Ariella Jackson cleared the Georgia Tech bench with a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

The second game started off on a different note entirely — the Nittany Lions and Yellow jackets exchanged runs in the first.

Seemingly agreeing one run was enough for the time being, both teams produced little offensively over the course of the next few innings.

The Yellow Jackets had one runner reach base each inning from the second to the fifth and in that time period, the Nittany Lions amassed a total of only two.

The tie was broken in the bottom of the sixth when graduate senior Tricia Awald singled and sophomore Mallorie Black hit an RBI double to center field. Georgia Tech added four more runs before the end of the inning.

Becoming the first Nittany Lion to record a hit with a runner in scoring position all day, Cassie Lindmark hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh, driving in Mel Coombs, Maggie Finnegan and herself.

Unfortunately the comeback fell just short and the Yellow Jackets escaped Game 2 with a win.

Bats unable to adjust in Game 1

In the first game Friday, the Nittany Lions didn’t put up much of an offensive fight early against pitcher Chandler Dennis. They were sent down in order in both the second and third innings.

Although the blue and white had runners on base in the first, Lauren Marcotte became the runner to reach second, doing so in the fourth.

Lilia Crouthamel led off the fifth with a single up the middle but was left stranded on third after a sacrifice bunt, flyout and strikeout from the next three batters.

Batting first in the sixth, Lindmark recorded her third hit of the afternoon and was joined on base by Ally Kurland one out later. Neither runner advanced as Michelle Leone grounded into a double play in the next at bat.

Coach Clarisa Crowell’s leadoff hitters reached base four times, but even during their third time through the order, her team was unable to adapt and drive in runs.

Penn State went 0-10 with runners on base and 0-4 with runners in scoring position.

Parshall impresses in opening loss

Georgia Tech’s performance in the batter’s box was the opposite of Penn State’s to open the doubleheader Friday.

While the blue and white didn’t occupy many bases early, the Yellow Jackets sent a combined three runners into scoring position in the first two innings before Parshall recorded three straight 1-2-3 innings.

Impressively, she managed to pull her team out of two-on jams twice. Most notably, she retired three straight in the sixth after hitting white and old gold batters Awald and Black to start the inning.

In 6.1 innings pitched, she struck out eight, gave up only four hits and threw 72 strikes — exactly two-thirds of her total pitch count for the afternoon.

Offense slow out the gate

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Nittany Lions proved slow bats were an all-around trend Friday, not just a Game 1 struggle.

Although Penn State scored early, it was unable to record another hit until the fifth inning.

The blue and white saw the same arm in parts of both games. This made its inability to adjust to good pitching concerning but explainable, considering Georgia Tech’s impressive record.

The Yellow Jacket’s Blake Neleman carried her momentum from Game 1 into Game 2, reaching the 250 career strikeout milestone and ending the day with nine strikeouts, one in the first and eight in the second.

The Nittany Lions had the opportunity to break the tie in the top of the sixth when Marcotte and Claire Swedberg were both in scoring position with one out, but their teammates failed to bring them in.

Lindmark capitalized on an opportunity to drive in runs with two on base in the seventh and became the first Penn Stater all day to bring home baserunners.

Two bright spots in the Nittany Lions’ struggles Friday were catchers Lindmark and Kurland, both participating in one game behind the plate and one from the batter’s box.

Lindmark was 3-3 in Game 1 with three singles. She extended her hit streak to five games with a three-run home run in Game 2.

Kurland hit a solo shot in Game two, her second home run in her last three games.

