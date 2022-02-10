Flying south for the winter isn’t just a migration tactic for birds, but an opportunity for Penn State to play in some warmer weather against some stiff competition.

The Nittany Lions are set to travel to Leesburg, Florida, for five games in the inaugural Northern Lights, Southern Nights Tournament.

On Friday, the blue and white will face off against nationally ranked Missouri to kick off its 2022 season.

Penn State will play in five games in the stretch of three days with double headers on Saturday and Sunday.

Highlighted by a matchup against in-state rival Pitt at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the blue and white will also battle against Eastern Kentucky and the Huskies of UConn.

The group will wrap up play at 2 p.m. Sunday against Akron.

Here’s what the blue and white can expect in its season-opening tournament.

Missouri

With almost every starter returning to this year's lineup, the Tigers look to improve on their fourth-place finish last season in the SEC as one of the elite teams in the country.

Ranked 10th by D1 Softball, Missouri is led by 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year Jenna Laird and graduate student outfielder Brooke Wilmes.

Wilmes started all 59 games in center while leading the team in batting average, hits, RBIs, doubles, runs scored and stolen bases, producing a slash line of .373/.410/.632 in a career year.

A group that produced a program-record 91 home runs at the dish is just as dominant in the circle as it is swinging the bats.

A trio of juniors lead the way for the Missouri pitching staff, amassing a combined win-loss record of 33-13, while the pitching staff as a whole ERA of 3.11.

Led by Tiger’s ace Jordan Weber, the right-handed pitcher paced the staff with a 1.06 WHIP and .180 batting average against.

Eastern Kentucky

Coming off a year where the Colonels won their first Ohio Valley Conference Championship since 2004, the team looks to ride off the momentum generated from last year's appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

With a record of 35-17 in 2021, Eastern Kentucky is led by redshirt seniors Sammi Miller and Carly Robinson at the plate.

Miller, a transfer from Virginia Tech, led the way offensively with a .400 batting average in 155 at bats while leading the team in runs, hits, doubles, triples, walks and stolen bases.

Eastern Kentucky did lose some key pitchers last season, graduating both Tori Peterson and Mollie Paulick.

Peterson charged the pitching staff with her team-leading 32 appearances, producing an ERA of 2.22 in 119.2 innings pitched.

Redshirt seniors Bethany Todd and Samantha Reynoso will need to take a giant leap in 2022 to replace the Colonels’ aces in the circle.

UConn

Making their return back to the Big East reaped many positives for the Huskies last year, including an appearance in the conference championship game and infielder Jana Sanden being awarded the Big East Freshman of the Year.

Cementing herself as one of the premier hitters in the UConn lineup, Sanden generated a slash line of .336/.460/.597 and 119 at bats, leading the team in both on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

While returning every pitcher from last season's rotation, the Huskies hurlers hope to improve on a successful 2021 that produced a staff ERA of 3.24 over 280.2 innings.

As a freshman Payton Kinney not only led the staff with her .204 batting average against but also the entire Big East. Kinney was also second in the conference in strikeouts with 135.

UConn will have a tough test to start the year in the Sunshine State as it faces No. 11 Missouri along with four Big Ten opponents including Northwestern, who received votes in the NFCA Coaches Poll.

Pitt

A down year for Pitt record wise, the Panthers finished 11th out of 13 teams in the ACC at 17-29 last season.

Sophomore outfielder Cami Compson is the firepower for the Pitt offense, bursting onto the scene as one of only two Panthers to bat over .300 last season.

Compson is surrounded by many veterans, including slugger Sarah Seamans.

The senior first baseman finished fourth in the ACC last year in home runs, mashing 13 of her 14 career long balls and launching two long balls against Boston College on April 23.

Pitt is getting some much-needed help in the circle this spring with graduate transfer Ally Muraskin.

Before spending a year at South Carolina-Beaufort, Muraskin excelled on the field at Florida International, totaling a career ERA of 2.37 and 175 strikeouts.

Most recently, she was a student at Jacksonville, but Muraskin is sure to be the Panthers ace this year when they start the season against Michigan State.

Akron

Losing 12 of their first 13 games wasn’t the start Akron had hoped for going into the 2021 season, as the Zips wound up finishing 8-46 good for dead last in the Mid-American Conference.

Redshirt junior Lexie Petrof anchors the Akron rotation, leading the staff in ERA, WHIP and batting average against.

When she isn’t in the circle, Petrof is used for her defensive skills at first base, maintaining a perfect fielding percentage.

At the dish, the Zips are powered by sophomore backstop Laurel DeVoe and redshirt sophomore Molly McChesney.

Devoe bounced back after a disappointing start to her collegiate career in 2020, leading the team in RBIs and total bases with 26 and 50, respectively, in 2021.

The Zips will need a big boost offensively from both Devoe and McChesney to bounce back from last season’s disappointing run.

