Penn State has had a great season, sitting with a record of 20-8. However, its record against conference teams is 2-4.

Losing its first two series against Iowa and Minnesota, it begs the question if the blue and white can fight back against higher-level competition.

The lingering problem the Nittany Lions have is using their depth. Having depth isn’t the problem because tons of weapons are in the armory.

Throughout most of its games, coach Clarisa Crowell uses the same lineup for Penn State. Known faces like Melody Coombs and Kaitlyn Morrison have been getting a healthy load of at-bats.

The unit had to adjust going into the 2023 season, losing two of its best hitters, Ally Kurland and Shelli Rivard.

However, junior Emily Maddock seemed to benefit from these two departures, seeing her batting average go up from a .222 to a whopping .500, leading the team.

This wasn’t because Maddock improved much as a player, but it’s because she began to start games. In 2022, she had zero starts with 19 games played. This season, she’s had 11 starts in 19 games played.

There are more players like Maddock who just sit on the bench, waiting for their turn to spark the team and give opponents a different look.

The team hasn’t even tried both of its first-years, Jenna Nelson and Jillyan Jochims, outside of pinch-running. Maddie Gordon is another player whom Crowell barely uses.

Gordon has only been at bat nine times, but that hasn’t stopped her from earning runs, finding five in her few appearances.

Even Cassie Lindmark has seen fewer chances compared to last year, playing in less than half of Penn State’s games and dropping from a batting average of .400 to .250. If Crowell were to pair Lindmark with Maddock, those two might be enough to be the new one-two punch.

Lindmark worked well in the starting lineup last season, as she found success behind Kurland in the batting order. Now, it just seems Crowell tries to work Lindmark in the lineup to throw a curveball at the defense, which isn’t her strength.

The Nittany Lions have stuck with the same few arms on the mound, even with recent struggles from some of their starters.

It makes sense for Crowell to like something, but when will it be time to change the lineup and present opponents with new looks?

Since it’s the middle of the season and Penn State has a great record, this would be a perfect time to try out new players and not stick to fan favorites such as Bailey Parshall.

Don’t get me wrong, Parshall has been lights-out in her final season playing in the blue-and-white uniform, pitching an ERA of 1.63.

Even Kylee Lingenfelter has been putting on a clinic slinging the ball, styling with an ERA of 2.26. Next season, however, the team will lose these two rockstars.

Penn State won’t even have Vanessa Oatley, who usually goes in as a relief player and gives some different looks with her left arm, unless she plans to use her extra year.

If she does use her extra year, it could be beneficial, as she hasn’t had her best season, tallying an ERA of 5.60. Besides Oatley, the team has first-year Paige Maynard and second-year Lydia Spalding.

Maynard started off strong, but she hasn’t seen much action after one poor game. She has only appeared in five games the whole season.

Comparing that with Parshall’s appearances in her first year, she was in 45 games with 26 starts. It’s hard to get production from a player when you don’t play her.

That’s the case for Spalding, who has only appeared in one game after making 13 appearances last season, with one start in her first year.

She let up 27 hits, resulting in 20 runs in those games, but it was only her first year. It’s strange to see a player never in the lineup, almost as if Crowell has given up on Spalding before she could show what she’s got.

On the other hand, Crowell favors Parshall heavily — so much that it seems her arm may fall off.

Against Iowa, Parshall began the matchup and was taken out of the game at the start of the sixth inning. Lingenfelter took over until the ninth inning when Parshall was then subbed back into the game.

On top of this, Crowell put Parshall in the following game on Sunday. She only stayed until the third inning, but there comes a time when your ace gets tired, too.

Next year, the Nittany Lions will scramble to find someone to replace their ace, which may take a rebuilding year.

Penn State has the players and leadership but fails to consider the program's future. Now is the time to try new things, not stick with the same thing it has started with to open the season. You never know what talent the team may find.

