After what has been a successful weekend, 4-0 Penn State looked to close the Jacksonville Tournament out with a win against Memphis.

Going into this matchup, Penn State’s pitching staff had been top tier, as they had only given up one run all year.

To keep this going, Penn State brought Kylee Lingenfelter back into the circle.

Early on in the contest, the blue and white’s bats came alive. In the first inning, the team managed to get two runners in scoring position thanks to a double from Liana Jones. After that, first baseman Lexie Black knocked a two-RBI double down the left field line — putting her team up 2-0.

Pitcher Hallie Siems was able to control the damage as she worked her way out of only having one out and one in scoring position.

Both Black and Jones have had an incredible start to their seasons, as their hits brought their batting average to .385 and .429, respectively.

Once again, Lingenfelter came into the game dealing, as she started the game with ten straight strikeouts. Her pitches were simply untouchable, as she attacked the plate early and often.

Such an attack is beneficial, as after a few strikeouts, it forces the batter to swing outside the zone, as they are scared to let one go by them.

Throughout the game, the bats continued to do their job for the Nittany Lions. In the second inning, Maggie Finegan knocked an RBI single into the right field, increasing their lead to 3-0.

As a team starts to register more hits, it is important that the opposing team’s pitcher is careful, as one bad pitch can bring in a ton of runs.

This was apparent after a Lauren Marcotte walk that loaded the bases with only one out. Even though it was only the second inning, Siems had to work out of this jam in the heart of Penn State’s lineup — having its three and four hitters up.

Despite being in this jam, Siems managed to find her way out of it, as she notched two big outs.

Penn State clicked on all cylinders all game. Coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch seemed to have it figured out, whether it was through bats, strikeouts, fielding or baserunning.

This was displayed again in the next inning as Lydia Coleman drove a ball out to the warning track in a two-RBI triple — bringing the Nittany Lion’s advantage to five.

Due to such a complete performance from Penn State, Siems' day was done in just the third inning.

Her reliever, Rylee Dugar, could not hold this squad either. It started with a Lilia Crouthamel single that brought Coleman in for yet another run. After this, Crouthamel then scored on a ground out to first, which was followed up by a hit into the gap by Jones for another run.

This inning turned into a nightmare for the Tigers, as they then gave up a two-run home run to Black — her second of the season. Just like that, it became 10-0 Nittany Lions with only one out in the third.

At this point, it was apparent that the blue and gray was no match for the Nittany Lions.

Lingenfelter finished the contest with 12 strikeouts. The game ended early on a mercy rule, as the blue and white won 10-0.

