Penn State’s search for a win will continue.

The Nittany Lions have lost 13 straight games, which is the blue and white’s worst start to a season in program history.

After 12 contests in Leesburg, Florida, Penn State looked to refocus and capture its first win of the year against Nebraska. However, it fell 9-0 to the Cornhuskers in five innings.

Taking the circle for Penn State was pitcher Bailey Parshall.

After a scoreless first inning, Nebraska’s offense came alive when catcher Anni Raley tripled, which would give the Cornhuskers an early 2-0 lead.

Nebraska managed to tack on another run in the second as Caitlynn Neal grounded out, and Raley scored from third.

Parshall’s rough day in the circle would continue when in the bottom half of the third, Sydney Gray hit a home run to extend the Cornhuskers’ lead to four.

Penn State’s bats went silent in the top of the fourth and coach Clarisa Crowell had seen enough from Parshall as she switched in Logan Black.

Unfortunately, the move did not pay off as Black would give up a two-run home run to pinch hitter Peyton Glatter, extending its deficit to six.

The runs would keep coming for Nebraska in the bottom of the fourth as Cam Ybarra doubled, which scored Neal, who reached on an error to make the score 7-0.

Kaylin Kinney would get in on the hit parade as she took Black deep for a home run to extend the Cornhuskers’ lead to nine, which is where the scoring would end.

The Nittany Lions’ bats went quiet in the top half of the fifth and that would be it as Penn State got mercy-ruled for the second game in a row.

Failure to capitalize with runners in scoring position

After Leone’s triple in the first inning with only one out, the Nittany Lions were not able to bring her home as the next two batters struck out.

The blue and white would get runners into scoring position again in the third. However, it was the same outcome as the first inning where the runners were left stranded.

If Penn State wants to get its first win of the season, it will need to do a better job when it has runners in scoring position.

Struggles in the circle

Penn State has had problems all season pitching and Friday was no different.

Parshall is one of the squad’s best pitchers, as coming into the game she had an ERA of 2.27. However, the Cornhuskers’ offense was just too strong as Parshall was hit hard all game long.

Parshall lasted just three innings giving up four runs.

When the Nittany Lions made the substitution to put in Black, that's when the flood gates opened. Nebraska scored five runs in the fourth inning and was just making extremely solid contact against Black.

Penn State needs to do a better job in the circle if it wants to capture its first win of the season.

Big inning plagues Penn State again

The blue and white’s problems with the big inning hurt it once again. The Nittany Lions gave up more than three runs in two separate innings, the second and fourth inning.

In the latter of the two innings, Penn State allowed five Nebraska runners to cross home plate. Such a high-scoring inning is enough to put any team behind the eight ball when it comes to winning a game.

Not only does the blue and white need to score more runs and prevent the opposition from doing so, but it needs to prevent big innings from happening.

