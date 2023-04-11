On Tuesday, Penn State tried to snap a three-series losing streak in Big Ten play and get in the win column by defeating Ohio State in their doubleheader.

The Nittany Lions were still confident in their abilities to beat a high-profile team after playing No. 22 Northwestern closely, but they were unable to grab a win as they suffered a pair of one-sided losses to the Buckeyes.

The pitching staff has continued to regress from its outstanding start to the season, as it allowed nine runs to Ohio State in the first game. The Nittany Lions rebounded nicely on the mound in the second contest, as Kylee Lingenfelter and Bailey Parshall allowed a combined four hits in a lower-scoring defeat.

Conversely, the hitting was solid in Game 1, getting on the board five times, but the bats only scored once in the second matchup.

Two of the bright spots for Penn State were catcher Cassie Lindmark and third baseman Emily Maddock continually putting the ball in play and doing anything to help their team win.

Although the blue and white has gone on a skid, it’s still confident in its coach and each other to get back on track. The group has emphasized taking it one game at a time and going from there.

Coach Clarisa Crowell stated she has reinforced positivity to her team because that is the only message she can send during this losing streak. She made it clear and simple what the team has to do.

“The message is really we just have to stay the course, and we just have to keep fighting. It's as simple as that,” Crowell said.

The mentality of staying the course is being heavily focused on. In the beginning of the season, Crowell made it a point of emphasis that her team has to be gritty, and when Big Ten play comes around, the team has no choice but to be gritty.

Lindmark, who has been a positive and consistently productive player during these past couple games, is still upbeat, and not just because she batted 2-for-4 in the second game and has played well defensively.

Lindmark began her career at Kentucky, participating in a Super Regional in 2021 before transferring the following season. Her experience with a consistent national championship contender, led by one of the nation’s winningest coaches in Rachel Lawson, has helped her become a leader in the Penn State locker room.

She said that the key to her success has been “playing the game and having fun.” According to Lindmark, that is all it comes down to. Even though the team is going through a bit of a rough patch right now, it has to keep its head up, Lindmark said.

Crowell also said in order to win, they have to “trust” each other, and without that, it is going to be hard to bounce back.

“One game at a time, one series at a time, and we really try to focus on going 1-0,” Crowell said.

Lindmark reflected her coach’s sentiment. “We do go in 1-0 and give it our all. What I have been doing is winning small, winning the pitch and simplifying it. Little things.”

The Nittany Lions have another home game on Friday against Rutgers and look to go “1-0,” making things a bit easier for themselves during the back half of the season.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE