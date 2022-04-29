While many Penn State students were busy watching the star-studded lineup of Movin’ On 2022, the star-studded Nittany Lions entertained Wisconsin at next-door Nittany Lion Softball Park.

After nine scoreless innings, Penn State fell to the Badgers in the 10th frame with a final score of 1-0.

Senior left-hander Bailey Parshall started in the circle for the blue and white, while Maddie Schwartz got the nod for the Badgers.

The game was quick-paced, a pitchers’ duel, as both offenses struggled to find their groove.

The matchup’s most exciting play through its first six-and-a-half innings was a spectacular throw from Penn State junior catcher Cassie Lindmark, who caught Wisconsin’s Peyton Bannon attempting to steal second.

Wisconsin senior Morgan Kummer broke the tie in the top of the tenth with a solo-shot over the center field wall.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s tight in-conference loss.

Bats again slow

Wisconsin’s pitching ranked fifth in the Big Ten headed into Friday’s matchup, just one behind Penn State’s next opponent: Illinois.

Schwartz and the Badgers no-hit the Nittany Lions for eight and two-thirds innings in Happy Valley.

Over that stretch, the blue and white amassed only one baserunner, after junior infielder Lexie Black reached on an error in the third.

Lindmark became the first Nittany Lion to record a hit, reaching first on a single up the middle of the infield.

The blue and white put the ball in play often, only striking out eight times over the course of ten innings, but its offense was unable to generate consistent base runners.

Parshall produces

Bailey Parshall’s impressive efforts yet again kept Penn State in the matchup until the end.

Parshall threw four one-two-three innings for the blue and white on the mound in her seventeenth complete game of the season.

The senior pitcher struck out nine batters and issued just two walks on 130 total pitches.

Thanks to Parshall, no Badger reached second base until the ninth inning. The streak broke when junior Fiona Girardot hit a one-out double down the left field line.

Luckily for Parshall and the Nittany Lions, no harm came from the play and the game remained knotted at zero.

Pashall’s performance would’ve earned herself a win any other day, but due to her teammates’ slow bats, had no such luck Friday.

Honoring Lauren Bernett

Friday’s game kicked off the final home series of the season for the Nittany Lions.

All six seniors’ numbers were painted on the outfield grass, while yet another was painted behind the plate.

That number belonged to former James Madison catcher Lauren Bernett whose death was announced Tuesday by university officials.

Bernett’s No. 22 was painted in purple next to her initials just behind home plate and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

Bernett played 85 career games for the Dukes, starting in 79 of those in her two years at James Madison.

