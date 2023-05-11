Penn State softball loses to Indiana in 9-inning thriller, bounced from Big Ten Tournament

History doesn’t repeat itself.

With little rest, Penn State only had 24 hours before retaking the field against No. 2 seed Indiana.

Despite looking like the better team, the blue and white crumbled to the Hoosiers and lost 5-4.

The Hoosier’s pitcher, Brianna Copeland, quickly coped with the Nittany Lion’s firepower, accumulating a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Ace Bailey Parshall received the nod from coach Clarisa Crowell to match up first against the red and white’s hitters.

Indiana was ready for strong start from Big Ten Player of the Year Taryn Kern — who came in batting an average of .438. This didn’t matter though as Parshall has fought against top-ranked athletes before, striking her out with no worries.

Behind her, outfielder Taylor Minnick hoisted an average of .413, but again Parshall wasn’t phased, sending the Hoosier’s offense back into the dugout.

Copeland’s arm was good for both pitching and hitting, striking the ball for a home run delivery, notching the game's first run.

The Nittany Lions would have to answer back with a run of their own, being composed and not letting the moment get to them.

Outfielder Lilia Crouthamel showed off her best Mel Coombs impression, putting her blistering speed to work as two of Indiana’s outfielders collided into each other, resulting in a triple play.

Copeland was the Hoosier’s Batman, getting vengeance for the triple play given up by her defense. She was able to close out the top of the third with zero runs allowed despite Crouthamel’s best efforts.

Crowell called Copeland a great pitcher in her mid-game interview, touching on what the unit must do to win.

“I think our batters are having really good at bats,” Crowell said. “I’m pleased with what we’re doing.”

Not only was Copeland looking for revenge on that play, but for last year after Penn State ended her team’s tournament run, losing by 2-1.

In the game, Parshall played the entire seven innings, so this time coach Shonda Stanton had her number and was able to prevail.

In a mid-game interview, Stanton said that Copeland has the talent to do it all offensively and defensively.

“I think she’s one of the best two-way players in the country,” Stanton said. “I’m super proud of her and she just gets after it.”

The red and white were a new team from the 27-22 squad last year, licking its fingers with a 40-15 record,the most wins since 1994. Indiana was rolling as it was also on a nine-game winning streak,

Despite the dinger, Parshall feasted on the Hoosiers, denying them from savoring any hits or scoring opportunities to bring forth the fifth inning.

Off of a wild pitch from Copeland, infielder Maddie Gordon traversed her way to third base with only one out. Indiana huddled up as it receive a mound visit from its coach, hoping it could preserve the lead.

With Coombs up to bat, Crowell decided to give infielder Amanda Mack a shot with runners on the corner.

Crowell’s masterpiece of a call to put Mack as a pinch-hitter worked, sending a flyball far enough for Gordon to come home, equalizing the game.

Indiana seemed unprepared as Penn State brought the heat, proving its worth to keep its tournament hopes alive in what seemed like a David vs. Goliath showdown.

With no wasted time, catcher Avery Parker recorded another dinger for the Hoosiers, highlighting the deep ball they crafted all year.

If Coach Crowell’s squad went on to lose the game, it would be noted how Parshall has silenced the firepower of Indiana’s offense besides the two home runs, despite it having six hitters all batter higher than a .300 average.

As the sixth inning came about, it might come as a surprise to see Penn State keeping the matchup intense, being one run away from a tied game.

After a gung-ho play, both teams had injured players, but it did cause the Nittany Lions accumulate a run as Indiana’s players collided once again in the outfield.

Lindmark was in severe pain, as she put everything on the line for her team to win the showdown.

Copeland was letting the floodgates open at that point, coughing up a good opportunity for Penn State, but saved by a defensive play on third to rack up the out.

With the game all even at 2-2, it was anyone’s game.

Crowell made sure to cover all bases by replacing Parshall with pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter at the bottom of the sixth to serve up different looks and win momentum.

Indiana’s hitters weren’t ready for a one-two punch as it was famished by Parshall’s full course meal, swinging out from Lingenfelter’s left hand.

Crowell and co. were applying the pressure now, showing numbers don’t mean everything as the blue and white could upset the Hoosiers in the seventh and final inning of regulation.

Stanton showed Indiana also had a one-two punch, sticking pitcher Heather Johnson to play as Robin to Copeland’s Batman.

With another play reviewed frame-by-frame to analyze if Copeland had her hand on Crouthamel after she let go of the base, it was determined that she was out, playing a crucial part in the game as Crouthamel had a triple in the palm of her hand.

Turning the game back to Indiana’s offense, all it needed was a run to seal the deal on the game and leave a sour taste in Penn State’s mouth after the walk-off run infielder Lexie Black had last year to beat the unit.

Following the same pattern as last year, the game carried into additional innings as seven wasn’t enough to decide a winner.

Black wanted to be the hero for Penn State, the Joker for Illinois as she bombarded a dinger for her unit, replicating her performance last year and bringing home outfielder Lydia Coleman.

Momentum was on the Nittany Lion’s side as the hits then poured down. Johnson would need a Johnson and Johnson band-aid after the series of hits as Copeland re-entered the circle to keep the score 4-2 going in the bottom of the eighth.

Indiana only had one more opportunity to keep its Big Ten Tournament run up and running, starting off hot with third and second loaded.

As utility Cora Bassett was about to get out, Black tripped over the bag, keeping Bassett at bat. The very next play molded into two runs for the red and white, again tying the score up 4-4.

Kern swung the ball toward Crouthamel in deep-center, but Crouthamel kept her composure while gearing herself up to hit the wall, coming up with the ball in what could be the catch of the year and the much-needed out to extend the game to the ninth inning.

The intensity between both teams would warrant going further in the tournament, but only one squad can win in the duel. Penn State’s offense was sizzling, grilling up 12 hits compared to Indiana’s four.

Revenge was sweet for the red and white as utility Sarah Stone was cold-hearted, slicing home the walk-off dinger for her squad.

The Nittany Lions outmatched the Hoosiers, but couldn’t finish off the upset against the No. 2 seeded team, closing out its tournament run.

