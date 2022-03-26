Penn State ended its three game series against Maryland with a defeat, losing the series two games to one.

The final score was 6-4, headlined by early scoring and inconsistent pitching.

Kylee Lingenfilter made her 12th start of the season, facing off against Terrapin Haley Ellefson.

Liana Jones opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, hitting a four-bagger to direct center field and driving in Lilia Crothamel to put the blue and white up 2-0.

The third inning saw six combined runs from both teams. At the end of the inning, the score was tied, 4-4.

The final score of the game came in the fourth, when the Terrapins scored two against Penn State’s third pitcher of the day.

Second through fourth innings high scoring

Vanessa Oatley relieved Lingenfilter in the third, after Lingenfilter allowed Maryland to score three runs. Oatley gave up one more in the inning.

The blue and white had excellent baserunning in the third inning, swiping home on a passed ball to score one of its two runs.

Parshall came in in the fourth, giving up two runs that inning, only one earned.

The game remained scoreless until the end, with neither team applying much pressure offensively.

Reliant on pitching once again

Using three pitchers against Maryland Saturday, the Nittany Lions proved their reliance on Bailey Parshall.

She pitched three scoreless innings against the Terpsafter giving up two runs in her four innings pitched, earning the loss.

While her performance didn’t live up to her high standard, the blue and white bats failed to find momentum to help her out.

It’s a trend that’s occurred all season but will not win the blue and white important games moving forward.

Looking ahead

After a frigid weekend against Maryland, the blue and white cannot expect much improvement in terms of weather against Bucknell and Purdue.

The Bucknell Bison, who have won only three games as of Saturday, will provide the blue and white an opportunity to play in a less-pressured environment as they regroup and prepare for Big Ten opponent Purdue.

The Boilermakers, who won their first Big Ten game 5-3 over Illinois, will play the remainder of their games against Illinois Sunday.

With a team ERA of 4.05 and batting average of 2.72, Purdue falls among the worst Big Ten teams at this point in the season.

That considered, coach Clarisa Crowell’s team’s adopted “1-0” motto will need to be in effect, as overlooking either opponent will be costly for the blue and white, who need as many wins as it can get against inferior opponents.

MORE SOFTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State softball’s offensive struggles continue in split doubleheader with Maryland In another game where Penn State struggled with its offense, the Nittany Lions woes cost the…