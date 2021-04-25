After last weekend’s series against Michigan State was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Penn State came back after a brief hiatus trying to build off its series win against Rutgers in early April.

Despite a strong pitching performance from Vanessa Oatley, the blue and white weren’t able to split its series in College Park as they fell 5-4 to the Terrapins Sunday afternoon.

Penn State set off the fireworks early as right fielder Kennedy Legg launched a leadoff home run against Maryland pitcher Jennifer Brann to give the Nittany Lions a quick 1-0 advantage.

Brann settled down after that, retiring the next three batters, which included two infield pop outs.

Oatley was in the circle for the Nittany Lions. After taking care of the first two batters, Oatley allowed a triple to Maryland’s Ruby Butler.

The sophomore pitcher then issued a walk to Trinity Schlotterbeck. In the next at-bat, Schlotterbeck stole second and Penn State catcher Ally Kurland attempted to throw her out, allowing Butler to score in the process.

Senior Dani Fey knocked a two-out single into center field in the top of the second inning, but she was caught stealing second to retire the side.

Oatley then set down Maryland 1-2-3 in the bottom of the second. Not to be outdone, Brann posted a 1-2-3 inning of her own in the top of the third. This trend stayed true as Oatley once again pitched herself to a 1-2-3 inning.

Chelsea Bisi racked up a one-out single in the top of the fourth and then Maggie Finnegan reached on a fielder’s choice. Kailee Smith pinch ran for Bisi, and the two runners advanced on a fly ball to right. Kaitlyn Morrison struck out to leave the runners stranded.

As was customary for her Sunday, Oatley again set down Maryland 1-2-3.

Fey singled for her second time in the top of the fifth and was bunted over to second. She advanced to third on a ground out and Kennedy Legg walked. Ally Kurland came to the plate with a chance to give Penn State the lead and the junior delivered, cracking a two-run single down the first base line to give Penn State a 3-1 lead.

Oatley ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth after an error, but she was able to keep her composure and escape the inning unscathed.

Maggie Finnegan slashed an opposite-field single in the sixth, got to second on a ground ball and then Kaitlyn Morrison singled to bring Finnegan home and make it a 4-1 ball game.

Bailey Parshall came in to relieve for Oatley, as was the case in Saturday’s affair.

Pitching for a third straight day, Parshall allowed a leadoff single, got a groundout and then allowed a double to put runners at second and third. A groundout to first allowed Ruby Butler to score and make it a 4-2 game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Maryland had two runners on base and Jaeda McFarland grounded to third, but an errant throw went into right field, allowing the two runners and McFarland herself to score as the Terrapins walked it off in unbelievable fashion to secure a 5-4 victory.

Oatley stays hot in the circle

After putting together four shutout innings Saturday and allowing just three hits in the process, Vanessa Oatley was back in full force Sunday.

Oatley came into the outing with a 3.63 ERA in 11 appearances.

She allowed a run to score in the top of the first after giving up a triple and a walk, but settled in after that, retiring 12 straight batters.

Oatley added three strikeouts and just one walk and the pitch count remained low throughout the contest.

Top of the lineup delivers

Kennedy Legg was hitting just .184 coming into Sunday, but she was tasked with being the leadoff hitter. Legg rose to the challenge and delivered in a big way.

She tattooed a home run that got out of the park in a hurry to put Maryland’s Brann on notice early on.

Fresh off a strong series against Rutgers earlier in the month where she had a two-home run game, Ally Kurland delivered again for the Nittany Lions.

The backstop sent one sizzling down the right field line that hit the foul chalk to bring home two runs.

Big test ahead

After dropping this weekend’s series against Maryland, Penn State is going to need to have it all working next week.

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan at Beard Field. The Wolverines currently sit in first place in the Big Ten as they hold a 23-5 record and a 7-1 mark on the road.

Michigan also presents an impressive lineup, featuring four players batting over .300 including Lexie Blair, who is hitting .447 in 94 at-bats.

Michigan also possesses an impressive one-two punch as pitchers Alex Storako and Meghan Beaubien, both of whom have sub 1.50 ERAs.

