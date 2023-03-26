Penn State met with Iowa for the second and third games of the series after winning the opening game.

Game One

After winning Saturday’s game in spectacular fashion, Penn State looked to take Game 1 of the doubleheader with Iowa.

However, Penn State did not have its best day, as it lost 9-4.

To start the contest, Penn State put pitcher Bailey Parshall in the circle after she started in the team’s last three contests and pitched six innings on Friday.

This sort of workload is usually taxing for a pitcher, as the point of a pitching rotation is to keep the pitchers fresh.

In the first inning, this did not seem to be the case. Parshall quickly got the defense off the field and moved to the bottom of the first.

In the bottom of the first, the Nittany Lions’ bats seemed to come alive, and Kaitlyn Morrison forced an error that brought in Melody Coombs home to put the team up 1-0.

This start was short lived though, as in the second inning, catcher Tristin Doster launched a three-run shot that put the Hawkeyes up 3-1.

In the last contest, Iowa’s leading hitter Nia Carter had her way with the Nittany Lions, as she was three-for-three and scored two runs in the process.

In this contest though, Carter seemed to struggle with finding her way on base, as she registered zero hits. Despite this, she still managed to make an impact on the game, as her sacrifice fly scored Anna Streff to bring the game to 4-1.

The fatigue certainly showed for Parshall, as she couldn’t keep the Hawkeyes’ bats off of the ball. This questionable move did not work out for coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad, as it now saw itself trailing big early in the contest.

After a four-run second inning, Parshall made a quick exit, as Crowell brought Vanessa Oatley in for relief duties.

On the other side of fatigue is simply being cold. If a pitcher hasn’t pitched in a long period of time, they may come out rusty as they look to find their groove.

For this reason, sometimes it’s important for a coach to get others involved even if their pitcher is in a groove.

For Oatley, she had not pitched in 10 days and it showed. Oatley allowed four hits along with two walks. These hits further increased Iowa’s lead, as the team scored a pair of RBI singles that gave the team a five-run advantage.

One of these RBIs turned out to be a disaster for the blue and white.

In the sequence, Grace Banes hit a single and moved Denali Loecker to third. Banes then decided to make a run for second which caused a rundown. The Nittany Lions were caught sleeping as Loecker simply trotted home even though Banes lost her chase.

The offense often seemed to overcompensate by trying to get the lead down all in one swing. This strategy seemed to get the Nittany Lions on base, but nothing more as the team knocked two doubles but were stranded in the bottom of the third.

In the fourth inning, the Nittany Lions looked to get things going as Lydia Coleman launched a home run to cut the black and gold’s advantage to five.

In the following inning, the blue and white once again cut the lead down. A two-run dinger from Morrison brought the score to 6-4. Penn State had woken up.

As a result of this, Iowa moved its two-way player, Loecker, into the circle to save the contest.

The attempt came close to being all-for-naught, as an RBI opportunity was saved by a diving catch from Carter.

Despite the pitching seeming to slip late, Iowa’s offense kept going as it remained scorching hot during what was a sunny ballgame at Beard Field.

For the teams’ 10th hit, Tory Bennett tallied an RBI double that brought the Hawkeye’s lead to 7-4. Iowa did everything in its power to continue to pile onto this lead, as an RBI single from Banes added another run to the board.

Going into the final inning of regulation, the Nittany Lions brought in their freshman pitcher, Paige Maynard, to finish things out.

Penn State was down four runs, so the game was not completely out of reach. First though, Maynard needed to make a stand.

The freshman surrendered an RBI single after the ball rolled its way deep into foul territory. It became 9-4 going into the bottom-half of the inning.

The blue and white was unable to tie the game, as it dropped the first contest of the double-header 9-4.

Game Two

Starting off the doubleheader with a loss, Penn State still was able to win the series versus Iowa.

After battling it out with the Hawkeyes, the NIttany Lions lost the game 4-3.

Crowell had one more trick left to play against the black and yellow, which was putting super senior Kylee Lingenfelter into the circle.

Iowa had a smooth transition into the final matchup against the Nittany Lions, accumulating a run in the first inning.

The Hawkeyes weren’t messing around, placing their star pitcher Jalen Addams to throw against Penn State’s hitters.

The blue and white responded, as infielder Mel Coombs brought the heat with a triple. Following her, infielder Emily Maddock delivered her home to tie the score 1-1.

Senior Lexie Black carried the momentum and cut right through the defense, resulting in her securing second.

Just like the previous game, Crowell’s unit found its footing early in the game and applied the pressure, but the question would be if it could do that for seven straight innings.

With the bases loaded, Penn State missed its opportunity to take the lead in the matchup.

Utility Sammy Diaz, on the other hand, captured the lead for Iowa , slamming the ball all the way out the stands to make the score 2-1 .

It was up to the Nittany Lions to answer back in the bottom of the second, Maddock once again zinged one right between first and second, rallying home super senior Lilia Crouthamel and freshman Jenna Nelson.

Fetching two runs in the second propelled the score to 3-2 in the blue and white’s favor.

A key difference for the home team was it kept things close against its opposition. Four runs in one inning killed the Nittany Lions in the first game, depleting their chances of climbing back into the game.

As Iowa’s offense put on a stellar display, it was Penn State’s turn to put on a showing for its home fans.

Another thing the blue and white has struggled with is getting hits, but with six hits after just two innings, it seemed that wasn’t a problem against Addams.

After letting up two runs, Lingenfelter was scorchin’ hot in the circle as the black and yellow couldn’t pan out her flames, grasping at something to tie the game back up.

To match her fire, coach Renee Gillispie replaced Addams with Loecker, making it back-to-back games where the unicorn athlete had to go toe-to-toe against the blue and white’s hitters.

To give Loecker a helping hand, infielder Tory Bennett was cooking as well, securing two outs to close out the third.

The only way Lingenfelter cooled down was when outfielder Liana Jones lost the ball due to the sun’s beaming light, creating an opportunity for Diaz to run home, evening out the score.

No. 1 was called upon once again, as Crowell knew this was a do-or-die moment for the team.

Parshall’s arm was likely fatigued, but her toughness to battle through it and win the game for her team was more important to her.

The hits kept falling for Penn State, reaching nine compared to Iowa’s five. In the previous three games, the Nittany Lions got at least eight hits in the game, becoming a staple in the unit’s game.

The defense, however, couldn’t shut down the Hawkeyes in the seventh, succumbing to a run by Carter, making it two for the match.

Only down one run heading into the bottom of the seventh, Penn State had to dig deep to tough it out one more inning and equalize the score.

Even though the hitting was great all game, the Nittany Lions failed to find any in the last inning, closing out the game.

