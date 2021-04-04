Penn State entered its third game of their series against Ohio State looking to double its win total on the season.

Instead, the Buckeyes mercy-ruled the Nittany Lions 9-0 in a five inning contest.

It didn’t take long for Ohio State’s Tegan Cortelletti, Niki Carver and Ashley Prange to score back-to-back-to-back runs to put the Buckeyes up 3-0 in the top of the first.

Ohio State’s Lindsey Potter scored on an RBI single in the top of the second after a scoreless bottom half of the first, bringing the Buckeyes’ lead to 4-0.

Carver hit a home run at the start of the third inning to extend Ohio State’s lead to 5-0.

Penn State could not respond quick enough as the Buckeyes tacked on two more runs to make it a 7-0 ball game.

In the top of the fourth, Ohio State’s Sam Hackenbracht homered to left center, giving the Buckeyes a whopping nine runs compared to the Nittany Lions’ zero.

Chelsea Bisi doubled to left field in the bottom of the fourth and was then pinch ran for by Shelli Rivard in hopes of giving Penn State a chance to get on the board. Lilia Crouthamel struck out swinging to end any hopes of the blue and white getting on the board in the game.

Faster reactions needed to avoid quick outs

A flaw that has played a big role in Penn State’s losses this season has been recording too many quick outs. Even when the batters make contact with the ball, they’re not reaching first base quick enough to avoid recording an out.

These quick innings prevent the blue and white’s starting pitchers from resting up before heading back out on the field. Additionally, a failure to reach base keeps the Nittany Lions from scoring.

More hits, more runs

Hitting has been an issue all season long for the blue and white, and this has led directly to a multitude of losses. This problem has been especially prevalent in Penn State’s series against Ohio State this weekend.

The Nittany Lions have missed many opportunities to score runs. Without much scoring, the blue and white has gotten off to the worst start in program history.

Errors hinder team’s performance

Penn State’s pitchers have dealt with a plethora of errors from their fielders all season long.

In every game of the series so far against Ohio State, the Buckeyes have benefited from the Nittany Lions’ errors, putting them at a great advantage in each contest.

