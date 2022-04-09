Penn State made its second appearance in Ann Arbor Saturday as it looked to rebound from its 8-0 mercy-rule loss the day prior.

Saturday’s game was a nailbiter, as the Nittany Lions took No. 22 Michigan into the seventh tied, before giving up an RBI single to lose 2-1.

The Nittany Lions started the first inning strong, loading the bases before forcing Michigan to relieve starter Meghan Beaubien just one out into the game. They did not, however, earn a run.

Both teams made pitching changes early but were able to keep the game scoreless until Wolverine fifth-year senior Taylor Bump hit a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the third.

Michigan retained the lead until the fifth, when Cassie Lindmark hit her sixth home run of the season to even the score at one run apiece.

Both teams tested their opponent’s pitchers, and by the middle of the sixth inning, both starters from Friday’s matchup were in the circle for their respective teams.

Lingenfelter keeps game close early

Penn State senior Kylee Lingenfelter’s performance on the mound was crucial to keeping the game competitive.

Her last appearance was a complete game win over Purdue on Apr 2.

Lingenfelter’s performance was not as lengthy or impressive as her 57 pitch win the weekend prior, however, her ability to adapt was crucial in keeping Wolverine runs off the board.

She started, throwing 30 pitches before being relieved by `ssa Oatley prior to the bottom of the third.

Although she gave up three hits in two innings, she forced Mighican to strand four baserunners, and exited the game without allowing a run.

Able to reach in more than one way

The blue and white stranded three in the first, each reaching base in a unique way.

Cassie Lindmark walked on four pitches to start the game and was followed later in the inning by Lauren Marcotte, who was hit by a pitch, and Lexie Black, who reached on a single.

Lindmark was hit by Wolverine Lauren Derkowski in her next plate appearance, which came in the third.

With one on and none out in the top of the third, the Nittany Lions managed to amass the same number of baserunners as in their previous game.

They recorded one hit in each of the next four innings, including the seventh, in which Lindmark was hit for the second time.

The blue and white failed to drive in a run three of those four innings.

Reliant on multiple pitchers

Seldom does coach Clarisa Crowell last an entire series without at least one game defined by frequent pitching changes — this matchup fell into that category.

Relieving Lingenfelter early meant Crowell would need five full innings out of her bullpen. It’s a lot to ask, and she knew she would be lucky to get it out of only one pitcher.

Oatley gave Crowell one inning and was relieved in the fourth after giving up one run.

Bailey Parshall was then called upon and pitched 3.1 innings before giving up a walk-off single to junior Audrey LeClair.

It's a trend all-too familiar to the blue and white and Saturday’s matchup proved once again that it won’t win big games.

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

+2 Michigan routs Penn State softball in run-rule defeat on the road Penn State hit the road for the first time in 13 games on Friday, as the Nittany Lions trave…