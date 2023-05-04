Penn State softball looks top Purdue in 3-game series

Penn State will look to continue its success after a great week against Illinois, where it picked up two wins both in dominant fashion during its doubleheader on Saturday.

One of the two wins came by mercy rule in the fifth inning, and the other game they beat the Fighting Illini by four runs.

The blue and white look to continue its hot streak when it travels down to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face a young Purdue Boilermakers team in its last in-season series against a Big Ten opponent.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m Friday, followed by a 2 p.m matchup on Saturday, and the series finale will begin at 1 p.m Sunday.

The Nittany Lions started off Big Ten play slowly, but ever since their Rutgers series, they've been able to keep up with any team in the Big Ten. The team currently has a record of 28-14 and are just below .500 in conference play.

The pitching staff has returned to how it looked in the beginning of the season, which was sending batters down left and right making the game look easy. One of the best one-two pitching punches in college softball, Kylee Lingenfelter and Bailey Parshall have looked stronger than ever, proving they can take on anyone they face.

Lingenfelter has let up four runs in the past 16 innings pitched while Parshall has let up four runs in her last 30 innings pitched. The two are putting on pitching clinics every night. They step onto the mound and have proven through the back end of the season that they’re a force to be reckoned with.

Although the Nittany Lions have a strong pitching staff, this Boilermakers squad seems to be one of the only squads in the Big Ten that can put a barrage of runs on the board. There have been 12 games this season where Purdue has been able to put up six or more runs but struggle to win those games.

The fans can expect a hitting onslaught or no hits at all. For this Purdue team, there’s no in between. While there have been many games where this team scored less than three runs, Purdue has also been able to put up six plus runs, which may make some wonder why the team tends to be inconsistent.

The hitting is a big reason they currently sit at a 22-28 record and they hold a .250 win percentage in Big Ten play.

The struggles of this batting staff has been very real at times, as it’s at the bottom of the conference in batting average.

Still, the hitting is spearheaded by fifth-year Alex Echazarreta, who currently boasts a batting average of .321 along with 24 RBIs. Sophomore Tyrina Jones has a .320 batting average with 27 RBIs, and junior Kiara Dillon also contributes by doing anything she can to put runs on the board for her team.

This team is also very young, as most are freshmen and sophomores. Being thrown into the fire as a young team against a fifth-year pitcher like Parshall is no easy task.

The Boilermakers also played one of the hardest out-of-conference schedules in the whole Big Ten. In the fourth game of the season, the team faced No. 4 Florida State — a team that played 11 Power Five schools, resulting in four victories. Half of these victories came against Syracuse.

The pitching staff has struggled this year mainly consisting of five pitchers. Mo Wimpee is the only qualifying player on this pitching staff to have an ERA below 3.

Wimpee is accompanied by Madi Elish, who has an impressive 8-4 record; Kendall Klochack, who has a 5.35 ERA and a losing record; and Echazarreta, who has a 3.82 ERA and a losing record.

This may be an issue against a red-hot Penn State hitting staff that’s been led by Lexie Black, who won the most recent award for Big Ten Player of the Week. The blue and white have put up six or more runs in the past four of its last seven contests — showcasing how dominant its offense has been.

When the Purdue hitters are able to put runs on the board, the pitching staff is not able to help them out as they often let up several runs. This has happened on multiple occasions this season, notably during a 7-9 loss against Nebraska and a 9-12 loss to Ohio State.

Penn State looks to go into West Lafayette, Indiana, and steal a couple of games from the Boilermakers on its home soil.

MORE SOFTBALL CONTENT