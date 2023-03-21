After going 2-1 in its home invitational, Penn State looks to continue its home stretch with four upcoming contests.

The blue and white now sits at 17-4 on the season and will attempt to keep that stellar start going this week.

In the Penn State Softball Invitational, the Nittany Lions thrived due to another pair of spectacular performances from pitcher Bailey Parshall.

In the two contests, Parshall allowed a combined four hits along with only one earned run, as she shut Canisius out in the latter contest.

Along with this, the offense succeeded at starting fast as it scored a total of six runs in the first innings of its matchups.

Something Penn State will look to improve on, though, is consistency.

On the offensive side, things seemed to drop off after the first few innings. Most notably was against Cornell, as the squad squandered a 3-0 lead late in the contest, and the offense seemed to fall flat. The Nittany Lions went on to lose the game 4-3 due to late-game heroics from the Big Red.

Now, the blue and white first turns its attention to Pitt on Tuesday. The Panthers will look to get out of their slump, coming in with a four-game losing streak.

Despite this, Penn State must be careful in this situation, as a sputtering team is sometimes the hungriest team, and it will do anything to get back in the win column.

If the Nittany Lions’ offense would like to work on their aforementioned consistency, Pitt would be a good team to do so against. Pitt is the third worst in the ACC in terms of ERA — sitting at 4.07.

The blue and gold also allows just above six hits per game, which is more than enough for coach Clarisa Crowell’s squad to make some noise.

Following the loss to Cornell, the team looked to be aggressive. This aggressiveness was key to its offense against Canisius, as it allowed the squad to run the score up due to being in scoring position.

If Penn State can continue this aggressiveness, it can expect to see results, bringing runners closer to home plate and turning routine singles into runs.

On the other side, Penn State will have its hands full as it takes on the experienced duo of shortstop Yvonne Whaley and first baseman Sarah Seamans.

The team’s leadoff hitter, Whaley, is in the spot for a reason. Whaley excels at hitting her way on base, as she’s second in the conference in batting average at .452.

The Nittany Lions can also expect to be challenged if they attempt to make her whiff, as the graduate student hitter has only been struck out once the whole season.

Her fellow fifth-year, Seamans, is not far behind Whaley, as she’s fifth in batting average at .437. Being the 3-hole hitter, Seamans brings another aspect to the game, as she leads the team with six home runs.

Penn State boasts what is statistically the best pitching staff in the Big Ten, and it’ll look to put that crown on the line in an early week battle with its intrastate rival.

After a bout with the Panthers, the blue and white will begin Big Ten competition with a three-game series against a well-prepared Iowa team.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a loss against then-No. 11 Texas but are 18-11 on the season. The team is no stranger to big-time competition, as along with Texas, the team took on Mississippi State and UCLA, who were ranked No. 23 and No. 1 at the time of play, respectively.

Iowa is led by right fielder Nia Carter. Carter has had a stellar start to her season. Through 25 contests, she was fifth in the nation in batting average at .524.

Alongside Carter, the black and gold seems to have a solid offense along with the pitching staff. Like Penn State, Iowa’s pitchers have dominated their opponents with an ERA of 1.94.

The similarities don’t stop there though, as their starting pitchers, Breanna Vasquez and Jalen Adams, seem to mirror Kylee Lingenfelter and Parshall, as both duos are toward the top of the conference in batting average allowed.

As far as the offense goes, the Hawkeyes are also fifth in the conference in batting average at an even .300.

Even though the black and gold seems to be the most well-rounded team Penn State has faced all year, the Nittany Lions can attempt to put the ball in play in the left side of the infield to increase their chances of getting on base and scoring a run.

Iowa’s infield struggles mightily, leading the Big Ten with 31 errors. Shortstop Tory Bennett, along with third baseman Avery Jackson, are tied for the most errors in the conference at eight apiece. This is not a shocking revelation though, as both are freshmen.

With a local rivalry followed by intraconference competition, the Nittany Lions get a chance to prove themselves entering an important part of the season.

