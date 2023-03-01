Penn State looks to get back in the win column after a rough five-game stretch in Charlotte, North Carolina, during the back end of the Queen City Classic.

The Nittany Lions started off strong during the showcase, winning the first two but dropping their last three. By the end of the tournament, the Nittany Lions held an overall record of 7-3.

Although the blue and white didn’t have a winning record during the Queen City Classic, it still sits above .500 and can grab quality wins in the upcoming Pirate-Spartan Classic in Hampton and Norfolk, Virginia, this weekend. The showcase will be three days starting on March 3 and ending on March 5, all of which will be nonconference games.

George Washington

Like the Nittany Lions, George Washington will look to get back on track in the Pirate-Spartan Classic after going 2-3 in its last five.

The two teams have played against each other three times in the last 10 years, with Penn State getting the best of the Colonials, beating them in two of the last three games. The most recent matchup went in George Washington's favor, but the rosters have drastically changed since then.

The Colonials have been involved in seven games with a scoring margin of five or more runs, so fans shouldn’t be surprised if they see a one-sided victory for one of these teams and possibly a mercy rule before the seventh inning.

George Washington was named a top-three team in the Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll but has not lived up to the hype this season. It currently sits at 6-6 and will be hungry to grab a win over a Big Ten team in the Nittany Lions.

The Colonials head into the game with a .500 record; a win is much needed to boost the team morale and gain momentum to start a winning streak.

Hampton

Hampton went 2-2 in the Macon Heart of Georgia Classic, splitting series with Mercer and Florida A&M, but has been on a tear ever since.

It currently sits at 7-4 with wins over Buffalo and Morehead State. Over half of the Pirates’ games this season have been decided by three runs or less, making all of their contests exciting to watch.

Penn State will have to rely on its defense and pitching to squeak out a win. Hampton, similar to the Nittany Lions, wins games with its defense.

If the Pirates throw standout freshman pitcher Carmynn Bonner or sophomore ace Jada Evans, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to score. Bonner currently has an ERA of 1.99 and Evans sits at 2.77.

The Pirates have scored more than eight runs twice this year, so the crowd can definitely expect a low-scoring affair.

Norfolk State

Norfolk State got off to a strong start this season going 6-2, but the team has recently slowed down.

Three of its first four wins were against Youngstown State. The Spartans are currently 7-4, looking to pick up four big wins against four quality opponents this weekend.

Like most of the other teams in the tournament, they use their defense to win. They’re currently giving up 2.4 runs per game and are one of the best defensive teams in the MEAC.

Their stellar defense has kept them in most of their games, but due to the lack of heavy hitters, the Spartans struggle to score, driving in 4.9 runs per game.

The Nittany Lions must get on base, be aggressive base runners and rely on their defense in order to grab a win against an inconsistent but experienced Norfolk State squad.

Delaware

Delaware is entering the game with a sub .500 record (5-8) and doesn’t look like it’ll be a threat to the Nittany Lions.

Delaware has lost five of its last six and has won against low-caliber teams. The Blue Hens will look to carry some momentum from their last game, winning 6-4 against the UConn Huskies.

If the Nittany Lions are able to get their offense going, they should be able to ragdoll the Blue Hens. Delaware has shown very little power against Power Five teams, posing a 0-3 record.

Delaware will be hungry to end the showcase with a win and will hope to get back to .500.

