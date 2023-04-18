Penn State is trying to keep its winning streak alive and wants to get one step closer to .500 in conference play. To do so, it will face its last nonconference opponent this season in Bucknell and must get past a tough Maryland team in a three-game series.

The Nittany Lions are slated to take on the Bison at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Beard Field. Three days later, the blue and white will start off its series against the Terrapins. All three games will be held in College Park, Maryland, one at 6 p.m. on Friday, another at 2 p.m. on Saturday and the last contest at noon on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a series sweep against Rutgers, finally looking like themselves after escaping a five-game losing skid prior to facing the Scarlet Knights. Bailey Parshall and Kylee Lingenfelter have been throwing straight heat down the middle, and the Penn State batters are beginning to get the bats going.

The Nittany Lions showed their extremely deep bench last week, shuffling the lineup by throwing in Maddie Gordon, who hit two home runs in the series, and Maggie Finnegan, who has also been on a hot streak.

This week, the Nittany Lions will face an uphill battle against two quality teams, trying to pick up four good wins and extend their win streak to seven.

Bucknell

Penn State has an 18-4 record against nonconference opponents, and this year's Bison squad is not the best they’ve ever had.

The Bison are currently rebuilding their program, and it shows, going 10-25 to this point in the season. If the Bison’s record reflects how they play, the Nittany Lions’ confidence should be through the roof heading into the matchup.

The team is led by junior catcher Zoie Smith, who has a .362 batting average and is one of two Bison to bat above .300. This may be an issue considering they’re facing a dominant Penn State pitching staff.

Their bats have struggled to get going, being held to two or fewer runs 22 times this year. The team is extremely inconsistent when it comes to hitting and will need to put on a hitting clinic on Tuesday against a very good Penn State pitching team.

The fans are likely to see Parshall or Lingenfelter, both of whom have ERAs under 2.60 and are considered to be one of the best one-two pitching punches in the Big Ten.

On the other hand, the Bison pitching may be just as bad as their hitting. Bucknell has four pitchers who are constantly rotated on the mound. The four are led by Madison Roukey, who has a 2.48 ERA, but Olivia Marinelli, Kaiya Burton and Savannah Jones’ ERAs don’t look too pretty, and none of them have a winning record.

However, they play very tight games, giving themselves a 50-50 shot at securing a win. Most have not gone their way, though. Around half of their games have been decided by two runs or less, raising the question: “Why can't the Bison win tight games?”

The Bison are spearheaded by former Penn State pitching coach Sarah Caffrey. The Bison are certainly coming in with a chip on their shoulder, as they have lost eight of their last nine but need to grab a win against the Nittany Lions to start a run of their own.

Maryland

This year, Maryland isn’t a squad to take lightly, as it brings the firepower every time it steps on the diamond, whether it’s at home or if it’s looking to get a road kill.

The Terrapins are 29-13 and are a bit under .500 in conference play. When playing at home, they are 8-3. Like the Nittany Lions, they’ve been inconsistent in conference play, going 6-8 and showing that it’s hard to beat them on their home turf. The Terrapins look to get back on track after a loss to Iowa against a red-hot Penn State team.

Maryland is a well-versed team that can do a bit of everything. Its hitting is on par with its pitching, and it doesn’t lack strength in any particular area.

The Terrapins have certainly seen the who’s who of teams, playing a very challenging nonconference schedule before heading into Big Ten play. Maryland went 6-5 against Power Five opponents, including a win over then-No. 3 Oklahoma State and then-No. 22 Oregon.

However, after facing the strong nonconference teams, the Terrapins got a chance to beat up on the mid-major schools. The team during this stretch showed it can do everything on both sides of the ball and inflated its stats.

The hitting for the Terrapins has certainly been there, as they have four batters who bat above .300. Unlike most teams, they play the same nine players every game. The squad is led by junior Jaeda McFarland, who has 25 RBIs on the year. McFarland has been a bright spot all season, and her team looks to follow her lead.

The team plays inside the diamond, not sending too many balls out of the stadium, but it puts runners on base almost every inning. Although they get on base, they struggle to capitalize on these opportunities most of the time.

In 16 of their games, the Terrapins have scored more than six runs. Although the games where they drive in 11 runs might look pretty, it doesn’t outweigh the contests where the pitchers let up one run and the offense can’t generate any momentum to contribute to a win.

The Terrapins’ pitching had been solid all season until entering Big Ten play. They let up a total of 28 runs in their series against Indiana to open conference play. There’s a trend of inconsistency when it comes to pitching.

Senior pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck leads the pitching staff with a 2.36 ERA, followed by another key piece, Courtney Wyche, who has a 2.70 ERA. The rest of the pitching staff is young but can fill in anytime there’s an emergency.

This isn’t a pitching staff to overlook. In the past couple of games, it has been doing its part and looks to continue that trend against a gritty Penn State team.

