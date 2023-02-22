Following a successful trip to Jacksonville, Florida, Penn State is back on the road in another round-robin tournament.

With five dominating wins, the Nittany Lions had their best start since 1974. If a team is unable to score, it’s unable to win. The squad seemed to follow this mantra, as it allowed no earned runs within the five games.

Serving as the team’s head coach and pitching coach, Clarisa Crowell was proud of her pitchers’ performances.

“[Kylee Lingenfelter, Bailey Parshall and Paige Maynard] threw the ball really well,” Crowell said.

Their performances were rewarding, as Parshall and Maynard collected Big Ten honors. Even though Lingenfelter didn’t collect any accolades for her 12-strikeout performance, Crowell had tons of praise for her.

Crowell said that it was “the best weekend” that Lingenfelter has had since she took over as head of the team.

Due to what Crowell credits to be a good gameplan from assistant coaches Mysha Sataraka and Jeff Tylka, the offense also did its part, as it has registered 28 runs this season and forced a mercy rule against Memphis.

Going into its next tournament, Penn State prepares to play five more matchups against Charlotte, Kent State, Georgia Tech and two versus Boston. For the blue and white, these matchups will be challenging, but the team is excited and believes it’s up for the task.

“This weekend we’re going to definitely be tested, and that’s what our team needs,” Crowell said.

Penn State’s first matchup in the Charlotte Tournament is the host itself. The 49ers will certainly ride high, as a powerful seventh inning took them over then-No. 13 Georgia on the road.

“They’ve got great pitching, they’ve got great defense, and you know they’ve got a couple good players in their lineup,” Crowell said. “It’s going to be a great game, and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Along with this, the green and white is coming with back-to-back conference players of the week — Kassidy Krupit and Lena Elkins. The latter award winner is coming off a no-hit performance against St. John’s.

“We’ve got to focus on going 1-0 against Charlotte because they are a very good team,” Crowell said.

Oftentimes, two teams coming in with such steam becomes a heavily anticipated matchup, and the blue and white will look to win this bout to continue what has been a great start for the team.

Game 2 of the day will take place against Kent State. Kent State is currently under .500, but it’s on a roll, as it has won its last four games. This game brings some familiarity to Crowell, as she coached with the crew at Miami (Ohio).

The Golden Flashes will attempt to challenge the Nittany Lions’ pitching staff, as they currently lead the Mid-American Conference in hits and RBIs.

Going into a game like this, it’s important for a team to have depth among its pitchers, as at any time, a pitcher’s services may be needed. For Crowell’s bunch, this wasn’t done last week, as they rode the hot hand, but Crowell looks to change that this week.

“We’ve got three other great pitchers in Vanessa Oatley, Lydia Spalding and Lilian Berry,” Crowell said. “They’ll definitely see some time at some point.”

Such depth is important when playing five games within three days, and Penn State hopes to utilize it.

The Nittany Lions’ third matchup of the weekend will be Georgia Tech.

Against the Yellow Jackets, the Nittany Lions may look to be aggressive in their approach to the plate. With 10 home runs in nine contests, Georgia Tech is tied for the most home runs allowed in the ACC.

To go yard on the white and gold, Penn State will look to make use of Lexie Black and Liana Jones, who tallied a combined three home runs and 12 RBIs in the past weekend.

What allows them to do this though, is a solid group all around — a group that meshes well.

“Everybody is a different type of hitter,” Crowell said. “Not everybody in the lineup is going to hit home runs like Lexie, and that’s OK.”

Although other players don’t hit home runs like Black, their ability to get on base is certainly valuable, as bringing in other runners is what makes the home run ball so valuable.

The blue and white then finishes the tournament with a pair of games with Boston, and the Terriers are coming in hot. Even though they lost their last contest, the team is 7-2 and leads the Patriot League in batting average at .351.

Playing a team of this caliber twice is a big challenge, and it will certainly be a test for a team that has been firing on all cylinders as of late.

“Boston is a very good team,” Crowell said. “They swing it well, they pitch well and just overall just well-coached.”

Along with their offensive attack, the red and white has a talented defensive unit. This unit is second in its conference in fielding percentage and first in stolen bases allowed percentage.

Part of the reason for Boston’s defense is its catcher Audrey Sellers. The senior catcher excels at getting baserunners out, as she received second-team all-conference honors last season. In this season, Sellers ranked second in the conference in terms of catching bag-stealers.

It’ll be an interesting matchup for the Nittany Lions as they follow their coach’s message of “starting fast.” The blue and white is very aggressive; In only five games, it’s 14-of-15 in base stealing.

“For our team, we’re always looking to take it the extra base,” Crowell said. “I thought our kids ran the bases really well.”

At the head of this aggressiveness is infielder Melody Coombs. Starting the season, Coombs has already registered five stolen bases, including the matchup against Cleveland State where she stole three bags.

“Mel is somebody when she gets on base, we expect her to steal,” Crowell said. “She is our fastest runner.”

If Penn State can continue to have a well-rounded attack, it can expect to have success this weekend — further prolonging its win streak. Such a task is not easy, but when completed, it greatly increases a team's chances of victory.

“We’re going to have to be ready to go this weekend,” Crowell said. “Our team is very excited about the challenge of what this weekend is going to bring for us.”

