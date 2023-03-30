Penn State is looking to get back on track after a rough two-game stretch against Iowa to end the week. The Nittany Lions went 1-2 in their series against the Hawkeyes and got a big win against in-state rival Pitt last Tuesday.

This week, Penn State will hit the road to take on Minnesota as Big Ten play continues.

The blue and white will start off the series at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday and a 1 p.m. game on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Nittany Lions’ current record is 19-6, and the team will look to improve on its season by ending the week with three quality wins. The Nittany Lions had a lot of success during a nonconference schedule that only included two Power Five opponents, making their record a bit deceiving, but by no means is this a team that any squad should take lightly.

The Nittany Lions’ pitching staff has some of the best pitchers the Big Ten has seen in a while, like Kylee Lingenfelter and Bailey Parshall. Each player has had a tremendous impact, putting on pitching clinics night in and night out. Parshall recorded her 100th strikeout three games ago and looks to keep the trend of throwing heat down the middle in upcoming games.

Like the Golden Gophers, Penn State has struggled to get the bats going, squeaking out tight wins due to its spectacular pitchers. Two recent walk-offs and various games with three or less runs have occurred, which is something the squad may be a bit worried about.

Although the Nittany Lions may not be the best hitting team in the country, their team chemistry and energy on the bench certainly makes up for it.

Coach Clarisa Crowell said in multiple press conferences last week that her team has to be tough and gritty heading into this week. Her squad will enter enemy territory looking to pick up three big wins against a battle-tested Minnesota team.

The Golden Gophers have certainly had an extremely tough nonconference schedule in the first half of the season, going 11-9. Through this stretch, they played 10 Power Five teams, six of which either received a vote to be a top-25 team or were already in the poll at the time they played them.

The Golden Gophers sit a little above .500 at 19-13 and seem to be on the same track they started on, beginning Big Ten play 0-3 against No. 21 Northwestern in their most recent series.

Minnesota quickly recovered from the bumpy start, winning six straight in the Shocker Invite and Gopher Indoor Classic against mid-major opponents.

Minnesota is incredible at home, posting a 5-0 record on its own soil. The Nittany Lions will try to come in and spoil that record.

The bright spots the Golden Gophers have had this season are thanks to pitchers Autumn Pease, who has a 1.79 ERA, and Jacie Hambrick, who has a 2.62 ERA. The Golden Gophers can hang around with almost any team in the nation when these two are pitching. Minnesota has let up five or more runs only nine times this year, though it’s happened in the last three matchups.

The area where the Golden Gophers lack is hitting. All year long, they’ve been squeaking out wins by the thinnest of margins. This is a team that struggles to score more than four runs a game against Power Five opponents. There have been multiple games this year where the pitching staff has kept them in the game, but the bats haven’t been able to get going.

Natalie DenHartog, Taylor Krapf and Maddy Ehlke have been the only players to bat above .300, which may be a bit inflated because of their nonconference games. Penn State’s Parshall and Lingenfelter present a tougher challenge for the Minnesota batters.

The series will likely be a low-scoring affair between the two squads, as Penn State's All-American pitcher Parshall will most likely start and throw heat from the start of the game.

Neither team is an offensive team, so both will need to have aggressive baserunners and somehow manage to get on base.

