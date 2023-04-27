The Nittany Lions are defending their turf for the final time this regular season.

Penn State will host Illinois for a three-game series starting Friday. The jam-packed weekend will entail the final Dollar Dog Night, promote breast cancer awareness and conclude with a senior send-off celebration.

With the postseason just around the corner, both the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini are looking for key wins to put them within reach of a spot in the Big Ten Tournament.

The rivals both sit at the bottom half of the conference, but if Penn State can secure series sweeps this weekend and next, there may be hopes of a summer season.

Illinois is coming off a four-game win streak at home and looks to better its record on the road. After a big series sweep over Michigan State, the navy and orange is just one win away from the blue and white in conference standings.

Kelly Ryono is a big threat in the Fighting Illini batter’s box. The junior outfielder not only leads her team in batting average and slugging percentage, but she also has the fourth-most hits and RBIs in the Big Ten.

Two other teammates, Avrey Steiner and Stevie Meade, help stack the batting order and have each hit three triples this season.

The trilogy of games at Beard Field could be a battle of the bats. Both teams will showcase their loaded lineups in hopes to outscore the other.

Ryono, Steiner and Meade may have carried Illinois to victory in the past, but Lexie Black, Emily Maddock and Maddie Gordon will match those offensive strides with their own.

Maddock leads the blue and white with a hefty .452 average at the plate. With a combination of hits from the up-and-comer Gordon and the veteran Black, Penn State shouldn’t have to worry at the plate.

On the mound, the Nittany Lions dominate compared to the Fighting Illini.

Illinois has two strong pitchers, Sydney Sickels and Tori McQueen, who will both see time this weekend.

McQueen has the lowest ERA on the Illinois pitching staff, allowing just over three runs per game, while Sickels has pitched the most innings and leads the team in strikeouts.

However, Penn State’s 2.22 team ERA is lower than each Illinois pitcher’s respective ERAs.

It’ll be a competitive matchup, but if the Nittany Lions are their gritty selves, they can look for success at home.

Statistics aside, Penn State will honor its seven seniors and four super seniors on Saturday. These upperclassmen are large contributors to the successes of the 2023 season.

Pitcher Bailey Parshall not only holds numerous all-time records for Penn State, but she continues to lead the Big Ten in ERA and opposing batting average.

Meanwhile in the batter’s box, Black was named Big Ten Player of the Week for a pair of home runs last weekend and currently sits among the top conference hitters in doubles and slugging percentage.

The 11 players will leave big shoes to fill in years to come and hope to lead Penn State to victory in its final games at Beard Field.

