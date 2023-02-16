The weather had other plans for Penn State as heavy rain caused a cancellation in the Coastal Carolina Tournament last weekend. With clear skies ahead, the Nittany Lions look to start their delayed season on Friday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Penn State will play a minimum of five games spread across the weekend. The team will play Cleveland State, North Florida, Bethune Cookman, Jacksonville and Memphis. This will be the Nittany Lions’ first of four nonconference tournaments before the traditional season starts.

Cleveland State

The blue and white and Cleveland State have not played a game yet this season, and they’ll both start their campaign in the Florida tournament, while the other opponents have had rocky starts to their seasons so far.

Cleveland State was named No. 3 in the Horizon League Preseason Poll and will be ready for a competitive matchup. Last year, Penn State handed the Vikings one of their first losses of the season, so they’ll be eager for revenge.

The Nittany Lions will begin their weekend play against Cleveland State at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

North Florida

North Florida started its season with a split record of 2-1. Senior utility player Logan Jackson is the only player with a home run, which she hit against Georgetown. That hasn’t been too big of a hindrance for the Ospreys, considering they’ve won two games.

In their last matchup, the Ospreys narrowly defeated the Nittany Lions, 2-1, back in 2016. Both rosters are very different in the seven years that have passed, but Penn State will look for a win in its second game against North Florida.

Bethune Cookman

The Bethune Cookman Wildcats are another team with a shaky start. In the Florida Atlantic Invitational, they gave up 31 runs to opposing teams, leaving them with a 1-4 record. In their last matchup in 2007, the NIttany Lions bested the Wildcats by six runs.

Penn State can look for success with quick runners and stolen bases. Expect speed around the diamond from last year’s stolen base leaders Liana Jones and Lilia Crouthamel.

Jacksonville

Jacksonville poses the most dominant threat to the Nittany Lions. With home-field advantage and a 3-2 record in the River City Leadoff as of Tuesday, the Dolphins showcase a competitive team that’s ready to win its home tournament.

In the 10 years of competition, Penn State leads the series 3-2. This will be the two teams’ first game since 2018, when they tied with one win apiece.

Memphis

Meanwhile, Memphis poses less of a threat, as it was swept in its season kickoff. The Tigers have a big hole to fill because their star outfielder and leading slugger, Gracie Morton, graduated last spring.

Morton led the team in hits and batting average despite its 16-38 record in 2022. Without a power hitter and with an 0-5 record to start, Memphis will have a tough tournament ahead.

This late start to the season could be beneficial to Penn State’s game plan, as it’ll have had more time to prepare. However, the lack of diverse gameplay could be detrimental to its success.

Senior starters such as Bailey Parshall and Cassie Lindmark will be expected to start for Penn State. Both the ace pitcher and brick-wall catcher will be put to the test as they take on the Vikings on Friday.

