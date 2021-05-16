For the second and third times of the weekend, Penn State found itself on the receiving end of a loss Saturday.

Losing twice against No. 23 Minnesota by scores of 8-3 and 10-0, the margins of victory for the Golden Gophers were certainly glaring.

But the Nittany Lions were not outright dominated.

The blue and white scored first in the second inning of the first leg via a solo shot from Ally Kurland, her fifth of the season. RBI singles from Melina Livingston and Kennedy Legg gave the blue and white three runs by the end of the third frame.

Against such a team as Minnesota, coach Clarisa Crowell mentioned she was proud of her team for “continuing the fight.”

“It doesn’t matter what the score is, they come in, and they play hard, and they really do give everything that they’ve got,” Crowell said.

The effort was easily visible in the second leg, as Penn State held the Golden Gophers scoreless with just one hit through the first four innings of the contest.

While Minnesota put 10 runs across, they all came in the fifth and seventh innings. Its offense was retired in order on three other occasions.

This was not dissimilar to Friday night’s effort, where despite being shut out, the Penn State defense only allowed Minnesota to score in the third and fourth frames.

Crowell was aware of the difference just two innings could make.

“If you look at today, you take away a few innings on the day — and in that second game in particular — if you take away two innings, and we’re in the game,” she said. “I think that’s been our Achilles' heel this year. Just not being able to play a complete seven.”

Ahead of Sunday, the final game of the season and senior day for the Nittany Lions, Crowell mentioned her desire for her team to give her trio of seniors a fitting sendoff.

“It’s the last day for Dani Fey, Logan [Black] and Kennedy Legg,” Crowell said. “I know our kids are going to be ready tomorrow for those guys.”

As it’s been seen so far this week, taking down an established and nationally-ranked opponent is no easy task. But given what had been seen Saturday, Crowell spoke on what it would likely have to take.

In the list, the first-year coach expressed a need to “minimize mistakes.”

“If you look at the box score, we’re making errors in times that we just can’t commit errors,” Crowell said. “Defensively, we’re gonna have to pitch it strong and we’re gonna have to defend well.”

Concerning the defense of the opposition, Crowell mentioned that the Gophers have “one of the best pitching staffs in the conference.”

“For us, what we’ve been talking about is first off, just focusing on having good at-bats,” Crowell said. “I really do think our kids have been competing hard, and they’ve been having good at bats, but we’re gonna have to continue to do that.”

In addition to swinging the bats well, there is a need to knock in those who do make it to base after 11 Nittany Lions were left stranded through both games Saturday.

To score more runs and close the season out with a bang, Crowell wants her team to be more consistent with the “timely hit.”

“I think going into tomorrow, our hitters need to execute their game plan.” Crowell said. “They need to have a good approach, they need to find ways to get on base, and we gotta have kids step up and get timely hits.”

