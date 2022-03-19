Day 1 of the Penn State Softball Invitational was defined by dominant pitching and clutch bats.

Both the 3-2 and 2-0 victories over Cornell and Rider, respectively, were pitchers duals, won by bats that got hot only when it mattered.

Pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter started against Cornell and escaped with a no decision, ending her five-game losing streak.

She pitched well, giving up only one hit through five and one-third innings. She surrendered only two runs over the course of 91 pitches and put the Nittany Lions in a position to win.

The two runs she gave up came in a chaotic fifth inning.

Cornell sophomore Marisa Zorrilla reached first because Penn State catcher Ally Kurland, seemingly confused by the umpire’s call, didn't throw to first on a dropped third strike.

Coach Clarisa Crowell called the event “a mistake,” and she said, “I think we’ve learned from that, and that will not happen again.”

Lingenfelter then walked Avery Wagner and gave up a two-out double to Emma Antich who was thrown out trying to reach third.

That inning, she was charged with two earned runs, but she showed significant improvement compared to her previous outings. Her control remained intact through the entirety of the game and she struck out six, pitching two one-two-three innings.

Her day ended in the following inning when she handed the ball to Bailey Parshall.

Parshall, the Penn State ace, pitched the remainder of the game.

“[In] the original schedule, I didn’t have her really throwing in Game 1,” Crowell said, “But she wanted the ball — she wanted the ballgame too.”

When things are close on the scoreline, Crowell said she is “more than happy to give Bailey Parshall the ball.”

Parshall pitched the remainder of the game, striking out four in two and two-thirds innings and earning herself a win.

After the Friday’s wins, Parshall said, “a relief roll is a lot more difficult mentally,” and she relied on the blue and white offense to step up and help her earn a win.

Already warmed up, she started the second game of the tournament strong. She handed Rider its seventh loss of the still-young season in shutout fashion.

Pitching all seven innings, Friday’s shutout win is Parshall’s seventh complete-game and her fifth complete-game shutout through her 13 starts.

“Starting is kind of my mojo,” Parshall said.

The senior made sure to give her defense credit as a part of her recipe for success after snagging the pair of home wins.

“We have had this strong of a defense for years, here,” she said.

The Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, native, who played in front of friends and family on Wednesday, said she was excited to play in front of a home crowd again.

Putting the team on her back once again, she now has nine wins in 2022, more than two-thirds of the Nittany Lions’ 13 wins.

Parshall walked no batters Friday to extend her walk-free appearance streak to four games, and she currently has a three-game win streak.

In her past five appearances, she has an ERA of 0.00 and hasn’t given up an extra-base hit over that time period either. Her ERA currently sits at a whopping 1.51.

Crowell, who didn’t need to reach past her starters Friday, said Parshall was “phenomenal” following the team’s win.

The Penn State coach also said grit played an important role in both Nittany Lions’ wins. She said Parshall played with grit, and her players echoed that sentiment.

“[The game] was gritty,” junior Maggie Finnegan said. “It didn’t always look pretty, but we always found a way.”

