The 2021 season was one to forget for Penn State, as the blue and white recorded one of its worst years in program history with a record of 7-34.

Ranking at or near the bottom in hitting, pitching and fielding, the team’s only direction was up heading into the 2022 season after reaching rock bottom in the conference.

Starting off the season, the Nittany Lions had the chance to face off against a few nonconference opponents for the first time since 2020 and for the first time under second-year coach Clarisa Crowell.

Before beginning Big Ten play, Penn State flew south to start the spring, going 17-11 with just six of their first 28 games against nonconference teams played at the Nittany Lion Softball Park.

Highlighted by Bailey Parshall’s perfect game against FIU, a pair of wins against in-state rival Pitt and a clean five-game sweep at the Penn State Softball Invitational, the blue and white generated significant momentum heading into its conference slate.

Along with the many highs of the season’s first half, there were definitely a few teaching moments and lessons learned for Crowell’s Nittany Lions.

While battling in many one-run games to start the year, Penn State had a rough stretch over spring break that landed it below .500 for the first time since its third game of the season at the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament.

Although the Nittany Lions went 2-6 over spring break, which spanned from March 4-11, they fought through adversity and resparked the early-season momentum they had generated just a few weeks before.

After its rough stretch of games, Penn State rattled off eight straight wins, just in time for Big Ten play to begin against Maryland.

Having played series against the Terrapins, Purdue, Michigan and Indiana, the blue and white have gone 7-5 in conference play thus far, matching its win total against Big Ten opponents from 2021.

A three-game sweep of Purdue, a series win against Indiana and a victory against Michigan for the first time in over 15 years have propelled the blue and white up the leaderboard.

Now with just 12 games remaining in the 2022 season, Penn State will need to stay the course if it hopes to secure its first Big Ten championship in program history.

Although the Nittany Lions still remain near the bottom in the conference in batting, they have improved astronomically in Crowell’s second year at the helm.

At the dish

As a unit, the blue and white has drastically improved its team batting average from 2021, where it posted a .180 average in 41 games played.

Led by catchers Cassie Lindmark and Ally Kurland, Penn State has improved in almost every single offensive category from the season before, holding a group batting average of .266.

Lindmark and Kurland are also the culprits who have aided the Nittany Lions to 40 home runs this season, up from just 14 in 2021. Lindmark has mashed seven long balls while Kurland has crushed 16, good for third in the Big Ten.

To start the season, it had seemed the Nittany Lions were poised to be in the same position they were in last year 一 struggling at the plate, while exceeding in the circle.

With each and every game, the blue and white bats have adjusted and started to generate runs behind the most consistent part of the Penn State group 一 its pitching.

On the mound

On paper, it seemed Penn State’s 2021 rotation was dismal, ranking 13th out of 14 teams in ERA and opponents batting average against, but it was just the beginning to the foundation for a successful run in 2022.

Seniors Kylee Lingenfelter and Parshall have been mainstays in the circle for the blue and white for the better part of the last three seasons, but Parshall has most definitely separated herself from the rest of the pack.

The Nittany Lions’ ace has powered the way for much of the season, appearing in 30 of the blue and white’s 41 games so far this season.

Parshall has earned Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week this season after going 4-0 with two complete-game shutouts while racking up 27 strikeouts over 21 innings without allowing a walk or a run.

In 19 starts, Parshall has gone the distance 14 times, including eight complete-game shutouts this spring.

It is yet to be seen if the southpaw will come back for her fifth season after being rewarded an extra year of play from the coronavirus.

In the field

Crowell has said time and time again: Pitching and defense win games. Not only does Penn State have it nailed down in the circle but it also has it locked down in the field.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions were tied for dead last in fielding percentage across the conference, holding a defensive rate of .953 with 53 errors.

The blue and white has completely reversed course from one of the worst defensive teams in the Big Ten to one of the best fielding groups in 2022.

As Penn State wraps up its remaining schedule, preparing for the Big Ten Tournament, it holds the second-best fielding percentage across the conference, just behind the Wolverines, with 27 errors on the year.

Along with improving in the field behind the pitcher, the blue and white backstops have improved defensively as well with only 26 runners attempting to steal a base, down from 49 in 2021.

