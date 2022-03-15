Penn State would like to forget most of its spring break, dropping under .500 for the first time since its two early losses at the Northern Lights Southern Nights Tournament.

Losing six of their past eight games, the Nittany Lions battled with two nationally ranked opponents, No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Duke, but they ultimately fell flat.

The team’s two wins over this stretch came against North Carolina and Delaware.

After playing the first portion of its schedule on the road, the blue and white finally have a chance to play some games in Happy Valley.

Having the opportunity to play at Beard Field isn’t the only thing coach Clarisa Crowell said her team is looking forward to as it nears Big Ten play.

“I think they’re just excited to not have to sleep in a hotel,” Crowell said.

Penn State won’t need a hotel when they travel to Pitt on Wednesday in a rematch of an early season clash that saw the Nittany Lions top the Panthers 1-0.

Anytime the blue and white square off with its instate foe, there's always an added motivation to come out on top of the rivalry, and Crowell knows that.

“[Pitt’s] really the sole focus – it’s the battle of the Keystone State,” Crowell said.

With a good portion of the blue and white’s players hailing from Pittsburgh, this game means a little more to some than others, but Crowell said her team isn’t “going to make the moment too big.”

In the Feb. 13 matchup between the two, both offenses were limited all game behind the arms of Bailey Parshall and Pitt’s ace Ally Muraskin, holding both teams to a combined seven hits.

In what is likely to be another pitcher’s duel, those unable to make the two-hour trek west can catch the game on the ACC Network.

After making the mid-week trip to Pitt, Penn State will play its first home games of the 2022 season.

Beard Field is set to host a non-Big Ten opponent for the first since April 24, 2019, a day that saw the Nittany Lions defeat Bucknell 9-8.

The blue and white will host Cornell, UMass-Lowell and Rider at the Penn State Softball Invitational, which runs from Friday through Sunday.

To start the invitational, Penn State will face off against a red-hot UMass-Lowell team at 6 p.m. The River Hawks are riding a five-game winning streak heading into Friday’s matchup with the Nittany Lions.

For Crowell, Friday’s tilt is just another opportunity for the Nittany Lions to right the ship after a tough week in North Carolina.

In her message to her team after last Friday’s doubleheader against Delaware, Crowell said, “let’s learn from it, let’s move forward and let’s bounce back this week.”

Before round two against the River Hawks, Penn State will play a struggling Cornell team on Saturday. This Big Red team has only won one game in seven outings to start the spring.

In Cornell’s lone win of the year against Siena College, the Big Red plated five unearned runs, spanning two innings courtesy of four errors from Siena’s defense.

Finally, on Sunday, after another matchup with Cornell at 3 p.m., the Nittany Lions will take on Rider later that afternoon to round out the invitational series.

The Broncs hold an 8-6 record to start the season, and are coming off an impressive weekend at the Purple-Gold Invitational. Winning three of its last five games, Rider outscored its opponents 52-28 in that sequence.

Playing at home for the first time all season has many players excited to play in front of home fans, but Crowell said her team will be focused, as they have been all year.

“We’re just going to go out there and play Penn State softball,” Crowell said.

