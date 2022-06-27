Penn State added a new face to its coaching staff Monday morning.

Head coach Clarisa Crowell announced James McIntyre was hired as the team's director of operations and player development.

Welcome to our family, James McIntyre!! James will be our director of operations and player development, and joins us from Alabama. https://t.co/1OM6y9UfCb#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kzN9iNxI0V — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) June 27, 2022

Before Happy Valley, McIntyre was Alabama's Olympic video athletics assistant, where he provided scouting videos for the softball team

In his new role, along with making scouting videos, the former Los Angeles Dodgers Single-A video associate will lead the Nittany Lions’ video operations and assist in using technology like Rapsodo, Blast Motion and Yakkertech.

