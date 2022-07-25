Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin Coach Tylka and Morrison (21) Speaking

Assistant Coach Jeff Tylka speaks with infielder Kaitlyn Morrison (21) before she bats during the Penn State Softball vs. Wisconsin game on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Beard Field in University Park Pa. Penn State was defeated 1-0 in the tenth inning. 

Former Loyola Marymount softball assistant coach Mysha Sataraka is set to join Penn State in a similar role.

Sataraka spent two seasons with LMU as assistant coach after an accomplished career on the field.

A former UCLA star with impressive stats, Sataraka was a crucial infielder who earned All-American honors as a senior.

She joins the Nittany staff after the team ended its 2022 run with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. 

