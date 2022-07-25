Former Loyola Marymount softball assistant coach Mysha Sataraka is set to join Penn State in a similar role.
Sataraka spent two seasons with LMU as assistant coach after an accomplished career on the field.
Excited to announce the addition of Mysha Sataraka to our coaching staff! 🥎Welcome to Happy Valley, Mysha!https://t.co/irEqKGOT6V#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Hh8bB6bZuK— Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) July 25, 2022
A former UCLA star with impressive stats, Sataraka was a crucial infielder who earned All-American honors as a senior.
She joins the Nittany staff after the team ended its 2022 run with a loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
There are so many different ways to get involved at Penn State, which at times can be overwh…