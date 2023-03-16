Penn State couldn’t have asked for a better weekend, sitting in the win column the entire time.

With their first home games on the horizon, the Nittany Lions are in sublime form to impress their home fans in Beard Field.

With matchups consisting of UMBC, Cornell, Canisius and Binghamton, the blue and white is looking to improve its record to 20-3 to crack open the season.

UMBC

Following the Retriever Classic, UMBC went 2-2 on its turf before preparing to hit the road and arrive at State College.

The Retrievers have given their junior pitcher Kya Matter good looks to win games for the unit. She’s coming off a remarkable sophomore season, racking up an ERA of 1.01 in 2022.

The uprising pitcher will threaten Penn State’s hitters come time to go mano a mano against them at the plate.

It will be up to coach Clarisa Crowell to decide whether to try to keep the winning streak alive for pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter, who hasn’t lost a game this season, or start super senior Bailey Parshall.

Whoever starts this game may get a good rest on the bench for the next, but whoever starts amongst Lingenfelter and Parshall will cause nightmares for the opposition.

Cornell

The Nittany Lions’ depth will play a hand in the back-to-back duel against the Big Red.

Cornell sits at a 4-6 record as it plans to turn the page before it's too late at the Penn State Softball Invitational.

Going back to the blue and white’s back-to-back losses against Boston University, it struggled to sustain depth against the opposing team, specifically in the pitching department.

The Big Red will make adjustments throughout the game, trying to find different ways to attack the Nittany Lions’ main pitcher Parshall.

If Penn State can succeed in giving Lingenfelter or freshman Paige Maynard some valuable innings, that should be enough to allow this unit to benefit from the outcome.

Canisius

In the Beach Chicken Brawl, Canisius won a few games but found itself on the back end of other games without scoring a run.

The woes for the Griffs have been finding a consistent pitcher since their best has been junior Megan Giese, scavenging an ERA of 3.45.

Graduate student Alexis Churchill has given her unit different looks on the mound but has only started one game in nine appearances.

On the other side of the ball, Canisius has five hitters above a .300 batting average, looking to break either Lingenfelter or Parshall on the mound.

For the Nittany Lions, their key to success for this game would be to rotate their pitchers wisely and use them sparsely, as the Griffs will look to wear out their pitchers to open the floodgates and rack up some runs.

Binghamton

Binghamton has the best record of the teams Penn State’s facing this weekend.

Earning the record of 11-7, the fans can thank one player in particular, and that player is none other than outfielder Lindsey Walter.

The Budd Lake, New Jersey, native has knocked it out of the park with improving her game this season from the last, going from a batting average of .125 to a whopping .488.

Walter is also a threat in the circle, posting a 1.58 ERA on the year across 10 appearances.

In this game, there may be no other choice than to pair Walter up with Penn State’s ace Parshall, but it’ll be interesting to see where the decision goes on which pitchers play which games.

Expecting to receive a warm welcome back home, the Nittany Lions are looking to impress and close out their invitational on winning terms.

