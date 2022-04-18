Penn State has had a tough schedule as of late, consisting of clashes with Michigan, Indiana and now Ohio State on Tuesday.

The “1-0” mentality that has been developed by coach Clarisa Crowell has shone brightly as of late, especially in the series against the Wolverines where the Nittany Lions took an upset win out of the series.

That victory boosted the blue and white’s confidence to take its series against the Hoosiers, winning it 2-1 on the weekend.

The confidence has stuck there for the blue and white as it tries to carry it into its next game against Ohio State.

The series wasn’t an easy one as Penn State fought hard against Indiana’s tough offensive front; however, the Ohio State series won’t be any different as it brings fierce competition in its own right.

The 1-0 mantra looked like it paid dividends in its 8-6 win on Sunday after losing 11-5 on Saturday in the second game of the series.

This blue and white team has looked ready to show everything it's got, which means the Nittany Lions can’t let their foot off the gas.

The Buckeyes also seem to have their foot on the gas, as they have been rolling as of late with a three game win streak, so it may be hard to stop them going into the doubleheader Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions are likely well aware of the challenges their upcoming slate holds, and after its win over the Hoosiers on Friday, Maggie Finnegan said Penn State won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

“We’re on a roll,” Finnegan said Friday, “and I don’t think it's gonna stop.”

Penn State plays a doubleheader on Tuesday against Ohio State, and it should be a great series with both teams having similar records to this point.

Penn State currently sits at 25-16 and 7-5 against conference teams, while the Buckeyes have a slightly better position of 27-10 and the same against conference teams at 7-5.

A player the blue and white have to look out for is the Buckeyes’ pitcher Allison Smith who has a 7-2 record.

Ohio State’s hitters are performing well and all manage to contribute consistently.

In its first game against Iowa, Smith didn’t even have to throw a pitch for the Buckeyes to be up 3-0.

They closed out the series against Iowa 3-0, shutting out Iowa completely in all of its games.

That alone is worrisome, but it means Penn State must play excellent defense to shut out this nonstop offense.

Infielder Mckenzie Bump is batting .358 on the season, while Penn State’s Cassie Lindmark is batting .426 in comparison.

These hitters should have your eye during the doubleheader to see which one can carry its team towards the win, even though team performances have led Penn State to many wins.

The Buckeyes have been getting their players to perform well, nabbing over 21 hits in just the first two games of its series against Iowa.

Taylor Pack hit her first home run for the Buckeyes on Saturday, so she could potentially replicate that in Ohio States’ matchup in Columbus.

The Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes will look to get production from their whole roster to provide only the best opportunities to pull away in the conference standings.

Penn State is known to not get too many hits, but recently, it has been conjuring up more despite the competition getting tougher.

The clash could come down to who can get a stop defensively and prevent the opposing offense from scoring.

Luckily for the blue and white, it’s gotten more and more confident as the season has progressed and Penn State may be nearing its peak ahead of its battle against Ohio State.

MORE SOFTBALL NEWS