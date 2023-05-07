Penn State softball gets walked off by Purdue, drops regular season finale

Penn State looked to continue its winning streak and finish its regular season with a win giving the squad a chance to not only earn a five seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but also complete its sweep against Purdue.

The Nittany Lions struggled to bring runners in during the series and it was apparent with its 2-1 loss to Purdue to finish the regular season.

In the first inning, the Nittany Lions hoped to get off to a hot start. Maggie Finnegan started the inning off by reaching first on an error from Purdue catcher Anna Lonchar, and then stole second base immediately after.

Following this, Emily Maddock popped out allowing Finnegan reach third and Kaitlyn Morrison flew out — driving in the first run of the game and drawing first blood.

For the Nittany Lions, the always reliable Parshall stepped onto the mound looking to continue the success that she had in prior games.

Although Parshall started the inning with a strikeout, Tyrina Jones got on base then stole to get to second. Parshall also walked another player two batters later. Alike the Nittany Lions, the Boilermakers didn’t drive in a run as the blue and white avoided an early disaster.

Opportunities were created by both teams in the first inning; both teams were still looking to capitalize on anything that came their way. Boilermakers pitcher Alexa Pinarski took care of business in the top of the second, and Bailey Parshall did the same as neither pitcher let up a hit for their respective sides.

Both pitchers seemed to be on their A-game after the first inning as Pinarski sent three straight batters down. Parshall followed up that act by forcing two fly outs to center field and sending the other batter down on strikes.

In the fourth inning, the constant trend of neither team being able to get on base occurred. Penn State flew out twice and grounded out once to end the inning, Pinarski had settled into her own and it didn’t look like the blue and white were going to generate any offense anytime soon.

The Boilermakers, like the blue and white, couldn’t get the bats going as they went three-and-out for the third straight inning. Although Purdue had only recorded one hit in the game, it was only down by one run so there was still a lot of hope in the dugout that the Boilermakers could mount a comeback.

Penn State had yet to record a hit, but it was up 1-0 heading into the top of the fifth. It looked like the no-hitter for Pinarski was going to continue until Liana Jones doubled to left center — bringing hope to the Nittany Lions. Right after Melody Coombs struck out and the Boilermakers had the chance to tie or take the lead.

With the chance to tie the contest or take the lead, Purdue struggles on the offensive side continued. Parshall was putting on a pitching clinic ; recording two strikeouts in the inning and recording her eighth on the day.

Penn State was trying to pull away and break the game wide open, but were unable to do so in the top of the sixth as two batters grounded out and the last flew out. The struggles continued for both teams, but luckily for the Nittany Lions, they still had a one-run advantage.

Parshall continued her dominance in the bottom of the sixth by striking out another batter and pitching a one-two-three inning. Purdue's hopes of coming back were slowly going down the drain with one more attempt to score in the bottom of the seventh.

Per usual, the Nittany Lions couldn’t generate any offense and didn’t get on base during the inning. At that point, all the blue and white needed was Parshall to perform her typical routine of striking batters out in order to secure the win.

To start the bottom of the seventh Purdue’s Alex Echazarreta hit a nuke to center field tying the game up at one apiece during the most crucial time in the game.

Coach Clarisa Crowell made the decision that the Nittany Lions needed a fresh face on the mound. Penn State opted to put Kylee Lingenfelter on the mound to hopefully get out of the inning.

Lingenfelter took care of the first batter and then walked the next one.

The Nittany Lions could feel the pressure.

Right after, Bella Bacon hit a pop-up that was lost by Lexie Black, forcing Coombs to make a play. Coombs dived for the ball and came up just short, as the ball barely snuck into fair territory. Bacon rounded second and reached third setting up the winning run.

Purdue coach Boo De Oliveira decided that they wanted to give Lingenfelter an odd look with two out in the bottom of the seventh tied. She decided to pinch hit Khloe Banks with Olivia McFadden.

McFadden soon became the hero when she hit a liner up the middle hitting a walk-off single winning the game 2-1.

