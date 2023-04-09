On Sunday, Penn State took on Northwestern in the final game of their three-game series, looking to get back in the win column.

The Nittany Lions dropped their final contest to the Wildcats 5-2 after Jordyn Rudd hit a grand slam while down by one in the bottom of the seventh. Kylee Lingenfelter's arm seemed to get tired leading the Nittany Lions to their third straight loss in an almost incredible comeback for the blue and white.

In the first inning, the Nittany Lions were looking to come out of the gate strong, but it looked like nothing was going to materialize as Mel Coombs started the inning off by striking out.

Cassie Lindmark started to get the offense going by hitting a double to left-center field and one more batter proceeded to get on base looking as if at least one run would be driven in. Nothing was able to materialize as Northwestern's defense made a great play, turning a ground ball by Lexie Black into a double play and getting out of the inning.

Unlike the two teams’ previous meetings, the Wildcats started off by getting one player on base but not building on it whatsoever.

Northwestern pitcher Lauren Boyd continued to give the Nittany Lions issues, as she struck out two batters and the other flew out. The blue and white did not have the same experience.

Hannah Cady got on base early, allowing the Wildcats to gain hope that they may drive in a couple runs or get something going. However, the next two batters the Penn State defense took care of.

Immediately after, Kelsey Nadar hit a soft bouncer to pitcher Lingenfelter, who fell down and attempted to throw her out while sitting down. This ended up backfiring as Black was unable to catch the throw in the dirt and suddenly the Wildcats had two players in scoring position with two outs in the inning. Luckily for the Nittany Lions the next batter hit an infield fly out and both teams were tied going into the top of the third.

In the top of third the Nittany Lions started off hot like usual with a hard-hit double down the right-field line, but they could not build off that. The blue and white was still hopeful, chanting in the dugout despite not scoring a run.

Like the previous inning, the Nittany Lions once again dodged a bullet, as Spalding started the inning off strong, sending a batter down on strikes.

Soon after, the Wildcats got the bats going with a pair of singles. Skyler Shellmyer tried her luck getting the first run on the board for the Wildcats all the way from second base, but Kaitlyn Morrison put a stop to that as she made a perfect throw to Lindmark who was able to put the tag on Shellmyer.

Boyd continued her dominance in the top of the fourth, sending three straight batters down, and giving her team a good shot at striking first blood.

Northwestern did exactly that, as it started off with a flyout but got the bats going after. Nikki Cucharan walked and then advanced to second when Angela Zedak hit a single.

Nadar stole second and that’s when Grace Nieto took the game into her own hands, as she hit a liner right up the middle, driving in the first run of the game providing the first lead of the day for either team. Spalding said “enough is enough” and struck out Kansas Robinson to end the inning, but the Wildcats had done enough damage.

The Nittany Lions were not content with giving up a run, as Coombs, who had previously been struck out, stepped into the batter's box and said “so long” as she hit the ball to left field which barely got over the fence. The whole Penn State dugout, including coach Clarisa Crowell, was yelling and giving high-fives all around.

They did not stop there, as Lindmark hit a home run the next at-bat, and before the Nittany Lions knew it, they were in front for not just the first time in the game but in the series.

Penn State felt some hope and life again that it had not felt all day. Boyd was able to compose herself and get out the inning sending three straight batters down after the two big hits from Coombs and Lindmark.

Lingenfelter, inspired by her team to go back out there and keep the hope alive in beating a ranked Northwestern team, did exactly that as she made light work of three straight batters.

Northwestern coach Kate Drohan decided it was time for a change, as she took Boyd out and put in Danielle Williams, who started in the series opener. Williams came in and did her job, striking two out and sending the other batter packing, giving her team one last chance to tie or win the game.

The Wildcats were not going to sulk and give up easily. They hit three straight singles, loading the bases with zero outs, giving Lingenfelter and the Nittany Lions a scare.

That scare turned into a nightmare, as Rudd brought Lingenfelter 3- 1 deep into the count. The fans and everyone in the stadium knew Lingenfelter was going to throw the ball right over the white in order to avoid a walk.

That ball went straight down the middle, and Rudd took advantage, taking the ball yard for a walk-off grand slam to sweep the Nittany Lions in their three game series.

