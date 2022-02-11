It was a heartbreaker for Penn State in Florida on Friday morning.

The blue and white fell to Missouri in dramatic, extra-inning fashion, 2-1, in the first game of the 2022 campaign.

The contest was a pitcher’s duel throughout, with Penn State’s Bailey Parshall and Missouri’s Jordan Weber exchanging scoreless innings.

However, the Nittany Lions broke through in the eighth on a one-out RBI single from Lilia Crouthamel.

The Tigers answered right back, though, and plated two runs in the home half of the eighth to walk off the blue and white.

Here are a few key takeaways from Penn State’s season opener.

Battle of two aces

Both pitchers started off hot to get the season underway in sunny Florida, as Parshall and Weber each finished with recording double digit strikeouts.

After a first inning that saw Parshall fan the side to begin the year, the senior southpaw notched her 400th career strikeout for the blue and white.

In the opposing dugout, Weber led the charge for Missouri allowing just one hit, two walks and racking up 10 strikeouts in six innings of work.

Weber and Parshall worked quickly in the circle as hitters struggled to pick up their rhythm all day.

Megan Schumacher wound up walking away with the win for the Tigers after a battle to the end.

Quiet at the plate till late

Penn State couldn’t get much going for a majority of the game, as the blue and white failed to generate a hit on offense until the sixth inning after a double to right center off the bat of senior captain Ally Kurland.

Only able to muster four hits all game, the blue and white offense was virtually shut down by a combination of Weber and Megan Schumacher.

Aggressiveness on the base paths gave the Nittany Lions multiple opportunities with runners in scoring position, as junior Maggie Finnegan was able to swipe two bags during the contest.

Penn State’s best scoring opportunity came in the fourth inning after a no-out walk from Kurland followed by senior Claire Swedberg coming on to pinch-run and swiped second immediately.

After a Mel Coombs walk in the top of the sixth, Kurland’s double was sure to give the Nittany Lions the lead before Coombs was called out for leaving too early on a stolen-base attempt.

Penn State needed extra innings to get its only run of the game, as the Nittany Lions scored on a single from Crouthamel in the eighth, scoring Lydia Coleman.

Long weekend ahead

The Nittany Lions will need to keep focused after a cold start to the 2022 season, as they’ll play four games over the next two days.

A recurring theme from last year is beginning to take shape this season as Penn State pitching continues to make up for missed opportunities by the blue and white offense.

One-run games have been the killer for Penn State’s success over the last year and the trend looks to continue hurting the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s pitching will need to maintain its dominance to start the tournament established by Parshall, as she will look to repeat her outing in her next performance.

The blue and white will face Eastern Kentucky and UConn on Saturday followed by a matchup with in-state foe Pitt and a meeting with Akron to round out the tournament.

