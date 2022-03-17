Penn State Softball vs. Rutgers, Legg

Catcher Kennedy Legg (5) is up to bat during Penn State Softball's double header against Rutgers on Saturday, April 10th at Beard Field in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the first game 4-2 and the second 4-3 against the Scarlet Knights.  

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State announced some changes to its weekend schedule, with the team set to play its first home games of the season.

The Nittany Lions will now play two games on Friday, featuring matchups against Cornell and Rider at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

Saturday's slimmed down schedule will now feature three matchups with the blue and white set to play the middle of the three games. The Nittany Lions will square off with UMass-Lowell at 3 p.m. in their lone contest of the day.

Sunday's slate remains unchanged as Penn State rounds out the tournament with Cornell at 3 p.m. and Rider at 5:30 p.m.

