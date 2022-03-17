Penn State announced some changes to its weekend schedule, with the team set to play its first home games of the season.

The Nittany Lions will now play two games on Friday and one on Saturday as a part of a modified schedule for this weekend's Penn State Softball Invitational. #WeAreRelease:https://t.co/DMGXPxxTXT… pic.twitter.com/Y40zKStfTw — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) March 17, 2022

The Nittany Lions will now play two games on Friday, featuring matchups against Cornell and Rider at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

Saturday's slimmed down schedule will now feature three matchups with the blue and white set to play the middle of the three games. The Nittany Lions will square off with UMass-Lowell at 3 p.m. in their lone contest of the day.

Sunday's slate remains unchanged as Penn State rounds out the tournament with Cornell at 3 p.m. and Rider at 5:30 p.m.

MORE SOFTBALL NEWS