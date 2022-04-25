Penn State has had itself quite a winning streak recently, but it’ll be put up to the test in its next games against Ohio State and Wisconsin, who have also had their fair share of wins.

With the Buckeyes sitting at 28-12 and the Badgers at 25-12, Penn State may have its biggest competition coming up.

Here’s how the week ahead looks for coach Clarisa Crowell and company.

Ohio State

Penn State is gearing up for its doubleheader against Ohio State on Tuesday.

Originally, the Nittany Lions were prepared to head over to Columbus, Ohio, on April 5. However, weather postponed their matchup until April 19, which was subsequently postponed again for April 26.

Nearly three weeks later, Penn State is more prepared for its matchup against the Buckeyes.

Two wins against Rutgers last Friday and Saturday provided much aid for the blue and white in overcoming its flaws.

The Nittany Lions have won five of their last seven games, which included victories against Michigan and Indiana.

Similarly, Ohio State has won four of its last six games.

The Buckeyes’ go-to pitcher Lexie Handley allowed 11 hits against Iowa on April 17 — her highest total of the season.

With Handley struggling as of late, this could pay dividends for Penn State’s hitting as major players have stepped up in a fashionable way.

For Penn State, Bailey Parshall gave up eight hits against Rutgers and 10 against Indiana in their respective series.

Kylee Lingenfelter had herself a game Saturday against the Scarlet Knights, allowing just two hits and no runs over five innings.

The depth of the blue and white’s pitching staff could be a major factor heading into its game against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes' depth is a whole other story, as two of their pitchers, Emily Ruck and Allison Smith, have combined for 16 games played.

Meanwhile, Lingenfelter alone has played in 15 contests this season. The ​​Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, native has pitched for a 4.05 ERA despite some forgettable games in that mix.

Pitching should be the main focus in this tense doubleheader Tuesday for both teams.

Wisconsin

In their most recent outing, the Badgers fell to Nebraska in a 6-4 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak.

However, Wisconsin is also 8-3 when playing on the road, where the series will take place.

Both teams' hitters have been swinging in the right direction as of late. Penn State outfielder Lilia Crouthamel provided a grand slam along with six RBIs to have her breakout game on Saturday.

The hitting department for Penn State has been well at work, having its best day in its last five games with 10 hits in its win against Indiana.

Wisconsin’s hitter Kayla Konwent leads the Big Ten with a .430 batting average, but Penn State’s Cassie Lindmark is close to that with .422, earning her No. 3 in the conference.

It’s fair to say Wisconsin has depth within its lineup, but the same can be said about Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have also provided at least four hits in their last six games, and the Badgers have superseded that with at least four hits in seven games.

Crowell will likely remind her team to hold a “1-0” mentality that has been preached seemingly before every game.

This matchup should be neck and neck all the way through, placing the most pressure on who can step up to plate and make the most with hits.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE