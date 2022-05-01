After a tough extra-innings loss to Wisconsin on Friday, Penn State looked to wrap up the series with a couple of doubleheader wins.

While they lost the first of the two contests, the Nittany Lions bounced back to win Game 2 in walk-off fashion.

Down a run going into the bottom of the seventh, it looked as though the blue and white was going to suffer a sweep to the Badgers, after being out-hit in all three contests.

Despite this, seniors Ally Kurland and Shelli Rivard both found themselves on base, setting themselves up to potentially score.

When junior first baseman Lexie Black connected for a double to the outfield, both Rivard and Kurland made their way home to give Penn State the comeback win.

While it was far from pretty, Penn State pulled out the close-fought win in the end to split the doubleheader.

“I tell our kids all the time that they’ve got to find ways to grit out wins,” Crowell said. “Down to our last out and we rally. That was huge.”

With both Kurland and Rivard playing their final games at Beard Field on Saturday, getting to be part of such a huge win was notable.

The importance of the moment was not lost on Kurland, who reached base in the seventh on a four-pitch walk.

“When I came up in that last inning, I knew it was my final at-bat in Beard Field,” Kurland said. “[It was] definitely an emotional day, but I’m just happy to get the win.”

Kurland’s score capped off a solid individual effort. The senior reached base three times in the contest, which was more than some Nittany Lions did throughout the entire series.

Across the three contests, the Badgers totaled 26 hits compared to Penn State’s 9.

Despite that ugly statistic, the blue and white still found a way to pull off a gutsy win to cap off the weekend.

“I was so proud of how we came back in that third game and didn’t let the last two games affect us,” Kurland said. “It was an incredible feeling and something I’ll remember for a while.”

Rivard also scored on the game-winning play while pinch running for catcher Cassie Lindmark.

Earlier in the day the fourth-year Nittany Lion hit her first career home run on her first career hit, the lone score for Penn State in the Game 2 loss.

Hours later, Rivard scored the game-clinching run in her last appearance at Beard Field.

In her final home game, it was fitting that Rivard won the game for her squad by doing the same thing she’s done day-in and day-out for her entire career.

“Pinch-runner was really my role over the last three years,” Rivard said. “If that’s what I need to do to help the team win, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Players like Rivard coming through in big moments has been a huge part in Penn State’s turnaround this season, with everyone playing a role.

This team-first strategy has allowed Penn State to remain positive and keep a short-term memory, one that’s aided it all year long.

While there may occasionally be games like the 8-1 loss, the Nittany Lions rarely follow up that kind of performance with another one.

Penn State’s head coach has described this sense of urgency as “being gritty” throughout the year, and that is exactly what her players displayed in the seventh inning of the win over the Badgers.

Crowell acknowledged how huge it was for her team to make that kind of comeback, especially on Senior Day.

“It would have been really easy for our kids to give up, but they don’t know what that means,” Crowell said. “To end this weekend with a win for our seniors was incredible.”

